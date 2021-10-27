When will Pikmin Bloom be released in the UK, US and worldwide? • Eurogamer.net





Niantic’s next location-based adventure is already available to some players.

Pikmin Bloom is the next location-based adventure from Niantic, the creators of Pokémon Go and Ingress.

Developed in collaboration with Nintendo, this product introduces the Pikmin to your everyday walk. This allows you to grow, select, and feed your own Pikmin fleet as they follow you.

Niantic has confirmed tentative Pikmin Bloom release dates for regions around the world, and there’s plenty to read before launch if it’s not yet available.

Pikmin Bloom Release Date Description: When will Pikmin Bloom be available in the US, UK and worldwide?

Pikmin Bloom received a soft launch to coincide with the series’ 20th anniversary and will launch in Australia and Singapore on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Then, Pikmin Bloom will release “in other countries and regions” “in the future”.

Depending on how Pokémon Go was released, it took about a week for the game to launch globally, in the UK, the US, and elsewhere. So we expect it to launch next week between November 1st and 7th.

This means that Niantic may delay or release later based on server demand and early reception. Our hopes will be open until the weekend (October 30 / 31). Especially because Halloween is the perfect opportunity for people to try out new augmented reality apps.

What is Pikmin Bloom? Everything we know about Pikmin Bloom so far

We recently got our hands on a game that can be read in detail thanks to a preview of Pikmin Bloom. But the top-level details are:

Take a peek at Pikmin Bloom’s App Store icon. In the gameplay loop, you choose to start planting flowers at the start of your walk and choose to leave a trail of petals behind to help your own Pikmin grow and recharge faster. Near the flower stem. When you’re done walking, you can turn off the trail and summarize your steps. Send Pikmin on an expedition to collect fruits, squash them and feed them to Pikmin, which will grow flower petals of different colors. This is also the place to get new shoots for a variety of pikmin colors and outfits tied in different locations. Imagine Pikmin wearing a chef’s hat if found near a restaurant. Along with active (flower road) and passive (exploration) gameplay elements, you will also receive a ‘life log’ that summarizes your daily activities. Like other Niantic games, Pikmin will be free-to-play where ‘flower coins’ will work as in-game currency. Unlike Pokémon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Pikmin Bloom starts with an ‘Adventure Sync’ feature. In other words, it keeps track of your steps when the app is not open. This means you can play while using other apps, including Pokémon Go, if you wish. Like Harry Potter and Pokémon Go, there is a monthly Community Day where you can play with other players. More on this later.

