Ask a coronavirus data expert in real time about countries that may ban travelers to the UK due to infection rates.





The government is expected to make further announcements on travel restrictions by the end of this week.

Updates are expected to be less significant as only seven countries remain on the UK’s red list, and the only remaining traffic light system when traveling abroad.

The update will be delivered towards the end of the semi-annual break, but given the growing rate of coronavirus infection in the UK, it’s unlikely that a break will be offered as part of a government update.

A high Covid-19 infection rate in the UK last week triggered a travel ban in Morocco. From Wednesday, direct flights between the two countries will be suspended.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is telling travelers: The Moroccan government announced on 20 October that direct flights between Morocco and the UK (Germany and Netherlands) will be suspended for an indefinite period from midnight on 20 October.

I can understand travelers’ concerns that other countries like Morocco may also start to ban the UK.

And most importantly, what does this mean for those of us hoping to go abroad in the coming weeks and months?

Tim White, a Covid data analyst tweeting as @TWMCLtd, looked at the genome sequencing records held by Gisaid, a global database, focusing on the variants of concern.

He will answer all your latest travel questions regarding upcoming announcements and what will happen with your travel arrangements during the live question event on this page on October 27th.

Join Tim on October 27th at 4pm to answer travel questions in real time about the latest rules and restrictions.

Please register to submit your questions in the comment box below. If you are not yet a member, please leave a question by clicking Join in the comments section.

Even if you can’t see the question, don’t worry, it will be hidden until Tim joins the conversation and answers it.

Then join us live on this page between 4-5pm. He handles as many questions as possible within an hour.

