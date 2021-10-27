Construction halted due to shortage of skilled workers in UK





In Brighton, on the south coast of England, for a simple home renovation, builder and architect Phil Wish had to dredged a plumber from sick leave, forced his brother-in-law into forced labour, and had to do the wiring himself.

His plight speaks volumes about tensions in the construction sector following the migration of European workers during Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Builders and developers across the UK warn that a serious shortage of skilled traders, including carpenters, bricklayers and plasterers, is making the industry joke about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s favorite slogan, “Rebuild Better”.

Workforce pressure is delaying construction projects, raising wages, and widespread disruption to global supply chains is driving material costs soaring.

According to industry experts, the government’s goal of building 300,000 homes per year will be difficult to achieve without immigrant visa easing and large-scale domestic training.

“I couldn’t find an electrician with neither love nor money,” Wish adds, adding that if he had waited to get an electrician, his project would have been put on hold until next year. “You can’t ‘build better’ without enough builders.”

The shortage of skilled construction workers has been going on for decades. Here are the generational consequences of vocational training, and the deep-seated snob about the profession in Wish’s eyes: to get into college.”

The shortage was exacerbated by the pandemic, leaving tens of thousands of skilled workers, mostly from Eastern Europe, home to England, while temporary labor took root during a series of lockdowns.

Meanwhile, Brexit and the cessation of free movement between the UK and Europe have revealed just how much the UK construction sector has become dependent on migrant labor to fill the gap.

“We’re off the cliff,” said Jerry Swain, Unite Union’s National Construction Officer. “The industry has been dependent on foreign labor. It takes at least two years to make a good bricklayer or carpenter. So now the pool we can pull is limited.”

A happy day for construction workers. Better bring them more money. But you still need 10 bricklayers and we have 8. The concern is that workloads will be reduced to accommodate a reduced labor market.

In the short term, this is good news for workers. According to Swain, bricklayers are asking for 220 pounds a day, sometimes even more, compared to 180 pounds before the crisis. Wages are generally rising.

The prime minister argued that the wage increase was a necessary adjustment on the road to a high-skill, high-wage economy, which he said people voted for when they refused to join the European Union in 2016. But inflationary pressures and pressure on the workforce will instead weaken the desire for new investments.

There is evidence that this is already happening. According to the National Statistical Office, construction output has declined every month since April, down 2% year-on-year.

In its most recent survey, the UK’s trade association for small business, the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), reported that more than half of its members are struggling to find the workforce they need.

Nottingham, East Midlands developer Adrian Swann said work on 16 buildings in the suburbs of Wollaton had been halted for months. “There is healthy demand in this area. [for houses]. But we can’t guarantee a start date, so we can’t say when customers will be able to see them or book a plan.”

Phil Stillwell, who runs a warehouse for Covers Timber and Builders Merchants outside of Lewes, East Sussex, says wood prices are stabilizing after nearly doubling in a year, but other materials are seeing a big rise.

“Cement boys are talking about a 20% increase by November. Gypsum board prices also rose at least 12% in January,” he added.

The government resisted pressure to provide more short-term visas to Europeans to alleviate the labor shortage. But Lloyd Baylis, a structural engineer who runs Charter Projects, a home improvement project in which half of the Slovakian team of 35 have returned to their homes, said, “I’m not sure the workers will be able to be lured back anyway.”

He argued that the focus should now be on transforming the image of the industry to draw more British youth back into training. He cites new composite bricks that go well together like Lego, and says techniques for forgetting the need for brick-laying skills can also help.

suggestion

A study by the Homebuilders Federation found that every 10,000 new homes would require 30,000 new jobs, including about 2,500 bricklayers, 1,000 carpenters and 300 electricians.

A year ago, the government established a “Construction Technology Delivery Group” to improve existing education. The government said it would like to see “employers invest in the UK’s domestic workforce for the long term rather than relying on foreign labor”.

But currently, colleges of further education aren’t producing enough graduates with the right skills, said Jenny Hardman, director of the Federation’s Homebuilding Technology Partnerships. Apprenticeships only provide part of the answer, as the vast majority of people in this field are self-employed.

“What should have been done in the last five years is preparing for today,” she said. “There are 60-70,000 young people who can go into construction each year, but they don’t,” she said.

