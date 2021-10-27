Why the UK is vulnerable to another coronavirus





The discussion of COVID-19 is about the high incidence in the UK, the alarmingly high incidence of children, and whether we need to do something about it. Last week the British Medical Association, the NHS Confederation, trade unions and the Labor Party all urged the government to move to Winter Plan B. Meanwhile, rumors circulated that Plan B would come out this week, not today, after November’s COP26. Although reported cases have decreased over the past few days, tests (with the start of the semi-annual period) have also decreased, and the percentage of people who test positive is still high. What’s up?

There is no doubt that we are wintering in a much worse position than our Western European neighbors. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all fairly low in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany and Italy. This is mainly because the UK was the first country to remove almost all restrictions. Other countries have pursued a vaccine plus strategy combined with high vaccination rates and continued masking requirements, restrictions on high-risk locations (eg nightclubs), and efforts to improve vaccine passports and ventilation. To help keep the Delta under control as vaccination progresses (85% of the total population in Portugal is vaccinated compared to 67% in the UK).

The 100,000 daily cases that Health Minister Sajid Javid warned in July did not materialize, but the number remained high throughout the summer. Again, unlike our European neighbors, we didn’t vaccinate as many teenagers as needed during that period, and schools did not take adequate mitigation measures, leading to a sharp increase in cases among children during the first half of the school year. By the end of last week, there were 15,000 new cases reported in children under the age of 15 each day, with nearly 10% of children aged 11-15 being infected with the coronavirus. High cases of children have spread not only to the generation of parents, but also to their grandparents. From September 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020, the same number of people tested positive in the UK for the first time since June 1 at 13.5m.

This high number of cases results in more than 75,000 hospital admissions, 11,000 deaths and thousands of Long Covid cases. We’ve also seen a new subtype of delta appear, called AY.4.2. This subtype appears to be a bit more contagious than the supertype. Its benefits are small enough that it’s unlikely to change the game the way Delta did, but it will be enough to make things harder than they had to be. We are now heading into a month where people are moving indoors to socialize and Covid-19 is thriving.

The UK, as well as deliberate policy decisions to tolerate the high number of cases, especially among young people, was a bit unlucky. Delta’s greater vaccine resistance compared to the previously dominant strain meant that weakening of immunity after vaccination was a bigger problem. Weakness is gradual, but becomes a noticeable problem 4 to 5 months after the second dose. The effectiveness in preventing serious illness and death is still high, but the decline is more pronounced in the elderly or people with underlying medical conditions. We also used AstraZeneca far more than our 40+ European neighbors, which is a good vaccine but less effective than Pfizer against Delta. This means that many of our most vulnerable people, more than six months after the second dose, are infected with the coronavirus and are at an increased risk of more serious illness.

So where is the rationale for optimism? First, vaccines aimed at people under the age of 30 are very effective at preventing infection and serious illness. It is hoped that the UK teen immunization program will start after a disastrously slow start, and parents will be able to access a vaccine for children 12-15 years old outside of school. If it could be given to teenagers quickly over the next two weeks, it would not only have a significant dampening effect on transmission, but would also protect children themselves from educational disruptions, illness and the long coronavirus. The half term will act as a natural brake against contagion, especially in areas with two-week vacations, as children mix less with other children.

Another good news is that boosters are very effective in preventing infections and serious diseases in the elderly and vulnerable people. We’ve already increased over 50% of the population over 80, but we need to speed up significantly to keep pace with the numbers we qualify for every day. Accelerating programs can directly protect the elderly and reduce hospitalizations and deaths.

There are means to compensate for the high vaccine coverage. Better case identification and isolation (including full-scale symptom transfer and isolation support) Reaching out to under-immunized populations Restoring mask duty in general and secondary schools. Invest in better ventilation; encouraging work from home; Consider the vaccine passport option in high-risk environments. Neither of these measures comes close to a lockdown, and the chances of a lockdown are much lower than if we continued to rely solely on vaccination and natural immunity, which seems to be the current plan.

Over time, the vaccine itself can do pretty much all the heavy lifting of keeping cases very low, but it’s not there yet, and they’re releasing a vaccine to have the maximum impact they should give teenagers a second dose of (if approved). ), consider booster doses for all adults 5-11 years of age.

If we could combine accelerated immunization with further action as quickly as possible, we would be in a much better position to rapidly reduce and maintain cases. This will reduce some of the current extreme pressure on the NHS, lower the risk of worse strains appearing and give us the best chance to have a sociable Christmas.

