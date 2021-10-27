Buy 2 dirt cheap UK stocks with BIG dividends.





I’m looking for the cheapest UK stocks to buy for my stock portfolio this November. Here are two big dividend deals that are on my watch list.

Dividend yield 6.7%!

Gold-producing stocks have recently become less popular with UK equity investors. Demand for gold prices declined along with gold prices, given continued statements by central bank policymakers that the surge in inflation would be temporary. However, growing evidence that the inflation spike is not temporary suggests that gold prices may surge again.

I think buying Polymetal International (LSE: POLY) stock is a great way to capitalize on the potential for a surge in precious metal values. Today, the Russian-focused excavator trades at a leading price-to-earnings (PER) ratio of 9x. But what really draws this FTSE 100 stock is its staggering 6.7% dividend yield.

Of course, in my opinion, there is no guarantee that the price of gold will rise. Rising bond yields, improving economic prospects and/or a rising US dollar can all dampen demand for safe haven assets and further weaken the profits of gold miners like Polymetal.

However, I still believe that the potential rewards offered by the Footsie company far outweigh the risks. Don’t forget that Polymetal is also spurring the development of the Prognoz and Nezhda projects to take full advantage of the lucrative silver prospects.

Another damn cheap UK stock I buy

I am also convinced that UK homebuilders will be a great source of income for the next 10 years. I own a few of these high yielding stocks and would be happy to buy Redrow (LSE: RDW) stocks for my portfolio as well. The construction conglomerate boasts a dividend yield of 4.7%. It also trades at the lowest forward P/E ratio of 7.2x.

Favorable loan terms and continued government support for first-time buyers have boosted home sales in the UK. Real estate listing website Zoopla expects transactions to reach its highest level this year since 2007 . Strong housing demand is expected to continue in 2022, and the lack of available housing will also continue to drive significant price increases.

These supply and demand dynamics have supported companies like Redrow for over a decade. And they look set to last for years into the future, providing a great buying opportunity for stock investors.

Redrow’s pre-tax profit soared 124% in the 12 months to June and its record order book of £1.43 billion provides incredible visibility going forward.

The main problem with ointments for stocks like this one is the skyrocketing cost issue. As supply chain challenges persist, the price of essential products such as wood, steel and aggregates is skyrocketing. In fact, some building projects may be delayed more often because some materials are so scarce.

However, in my opinion, this risk is more than reflected in Redrow’s valuation of the bottom. Moreover, I believe the encouraging long-term prospects for homebuilders do more than offset the threat of this short-term pressure.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Motley Fool UK recommended Redrow. The views expressed about the companies mentioned in this article are those of the authors and may differ from the official recommendations provided by subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners, and Pro. Here, Motley Fool believes that taking into account a variety of insights can make you a better investor.

