Irish gangster John Trainer dies in England





The notorious Irish gangster John Traynor, the source of journalist Veronica Guerin and best known for her murder suspect, has died.

Trainer, 73, closely associated with organized crime boss John Gilligan, died Sunday at a hospice in England where he had been staying for several years.

He had previously been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

In the 1990s, Dublin men were second only to Gilligan, at the peak of his criminal career.

Prior to that, Traynor acted as an adviser to Martin Cahill, the infamous criminal gang boss, known for being behind many of the state’s best-known robberies.

In 1982, Traynor provided information to the Cahill gang at the OConnors jewelry manufacturing facility at Harolds Cross, south Dublin, to extort more than two million gems.

The scale of the theft at the time was enormous and helped make the gang one of Gardas’ top priorities.

Four years later, he helped the Cahill gang with the stolen Beit art collection from Co Wicklow’s Russborough House. Traynor is believed to have kept the paintings at his own business in Arbor Hill, Dublin. The building was later confiscated by the Bureau of Criminal Assets.

drug imports

Cahill was murdered by the IRA in 1994 and Traynor began working closely with Gilligan.

Traynor is also associated with INLA and has been involved in prostitution and fraud during his criminal career.

In 1992, Traynor was sentenced to seven years in prison for his involvement in a stolen bearer bond fraud in the UK. He later fled during his temporary release.

He became an informant for Sunday Independent journalist Veronica Guerin, who in the article called the criminal a coach.

Traynor had frequent contact with journalists before she was murdered in 1996. At the time of Guerins’ death, he was attempting to obtain a high court order to stop reporting his role in the drug trade.

Traynor, a father of four, has long been accused of involvement in the murder of a journalist. Garda believes he informed the Gilligan gang about where Guerin would be when she was shot.

He left the country shortly after the murder and returned only occasionally. He last stayed in Ireland for his father’s funeral three years ago.

After traveling around Europe for several years after the murder, he was arrested in Amsterdam and sent to England to serve the remainder of his 1992 sentence. He suffered multiple heart attacks from prison in 2012, was released and settled in the seaside town of Kent with his partner.

