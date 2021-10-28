France sets deadline for UK fishing rights dispute





France is threatening to take action against the UK in fishing rights disputes, including tightening tariffs on imports and shutting off electricity supplies, starting Tuesday.

French government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal on Wednesday said a full list of retaliatory measures would be released as early as Thursday.

Tensions over fishing rights are escalating after Britain rejected a request from some French ships to continue fishing in British waters under the Brexit deal. The debate rages over the right to fish in waters 6 to 12 nautical miles off the coast of England and off the Isle of Jersey, close to France.

“Only about half of the licenses our fishermen are entitled to have been issued. Our patience is running out,” Attal said at a press conference after the weekly ministerial meeting. “We will not let the UK stumble over the Brexit deal.”

He added that if the first sanctions imposed on Britain did not work, France could cut off electricity supply to Jersey, which is provided via submarine cables.

Attal said on Wednesday that France had provided data and documents to support the fishing license request, but “about 50 percent” had not been issued yet. He added that Paris first contacted the European Commission on the issues required under the treaty.

The Commission and EU member states have yet to support France’s call for action. Brussels, which has been examining evidence of French ships, said Tuesday that the UK had granted 15 of 47 applications for French ships to operate in waters between 6 and 12 miles. Another 15 cases could have been licensed if they provided more evidence, and 17 cases were withdrawn due to “insufficient evidence.”

Of the 170 that have applied for fishing off the Jersey shore, only 66 have been licensed, 35 are still being evaluated, and 69 have been rejected, according to the commission.

Attal said these measures could include strict customs controls and health screenings on trucks and boats entering French ports and a ban on unloading seafood from French ports, Attal said.

He left open the possibility that France would withdraw if Britain changed its position.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said: “It is important to emphasize that 98% of fishing licenses have been approved.”

“We continue to work with the French government to grant more based on the evidence it provides. You can see that a lot of additional licenses have been granted in recent weeks. We will continue to discuss this.”

Encouraged by the measures taken by the French government, Dimitri Rogoff, who heads the Normandy Regional Fishermen’s Council, added that his group is awaiting responses to 20 fishing licenses by the end of October. “It seems they haven’t forgotten us, so we have no choice but to welcome their actions,” he said.

Further reports from Domitille Alain in Paris

Post-Brexit UK Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with post-Brexit developments with this unique weekly insight from Public Policy Editor Peter Foster and Senior FT Writer. Sign up here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/43953557-6292-4a10-81d6-fb014d8a5375 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos