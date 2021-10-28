Why Puerto Rico leads the United States in COVID vaccination rates and what states can learnExBulletin





The highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the United States is not in a liberal-leaning northeast or west coast state.

This is in Puerto Rico, where over 73% of the total population is fully vaccinated. The US national average is just over 57%.

The high vaccination rate contrasts with Puerto Rico’s initial vulnerability to the coronavirus. Four years after the destruction of the electricity grid by Hurricane Maria, power cuts still occur regularly. Many municipalities face a shortage of health facilities and workers.

U.S. Territory has responded with some of the country’s toughest pandemic measures, including non-essential business closures, stay-at-home orders and mask warrants.

Mnica Feli-Mjer, director of communications and science outreach at the nonprofit Ciencia Puerto Rico, says people have responded rather well to the measures.

“When the pandemic started, there was so much concern that we had such a fragile health care system,” she told NPR’s Audie Cornish on All Things Considered.

The San Juan Convention Center hosted the first mass COVID-19 vaccination event in Puerto Rico on March 31. Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty Images .

rock legend Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty Images

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty Images

“There is a lot of concern that the pandemic could cause it to collapse. So I think everyone pretty much stepped up to do what needed to be done so that we can prevent this health care system from collapsing and, you know. , to prevent the worst from happening in Puerto Rico. “

The high vaccination rate also correlates with one of the lowest community transmission rates of coronavirus in the country, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and one of the lowest test positivity rates of the country, fluctuating around 2%.

The leader of the scientific coalition advising Puerto Rico on COVID-19 (and the founder of Ciencia Puerto Rico), Daniel Coln-Ramos, says this correlation is not a coincidence.

“It represents a lot of lives saved,” Coln-Ramos told CNN.

“It’s really about the fact that there are hundreds of people, if not thousands right now, somewhere in Puerto Rico and they wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for these efforts.”

What the continent can learn from Puerto Rico

Feli-Mjer says that one of the reasons for the success of the vaccination is a difference in political culture compared to the mainland United States. In the continental United States, Republicans have consistently fought mask-wearing rules and vaccination warrants, citing personal freedom.

“We don’t see this correlation between political ideologies and people’s willingness to get vaccinated or to use masks,” she said. “It’s not as if the issue of COVID and vaccination hasn’t been politicized. It has just been politicized in a different way, not in terms of identities or ideologies, political ideologies. “

While Feli-Mjer notes that there are small but vocal anti-vaccine groups in Puerto Rico, she also points to a historic “very good” acceptance of vaccines. She says a key is to engage people with their values, beliefs or identities rather than allowing them to contribute to polarization. Another is to promote solidarity in the public health effort.

We don’t see this correlation between political ideologies and people’s willingness to get vaccinated or to use masks.

“We need to adopt differentiated strategies to reach different audiences and understand what drives them to get vaccinated or not,” she said. “And then I think broad coalitions… different groups of people and segments of society in Puerto Rico have come together to work on the prevention of COVID-19, by vaccinating people against COVID-19. And I think these broad coalitions are going to be really important in achieving higher levels of immunization in the United States.

His successes aside, Feli-Mjer noted that COVID-19 has still killed more than 3,200 people in Puerto Rico. And she remains concerned about the fairness of vaccines, especially in rural communities or among the elderly who cannot leave their homes or do not know how to make an appointment. She says the high overall immunization rate may mask gaps in coverage.

Dr Susana Schwarz inoculates a man at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan during a mass COVID-19 vaccination event in March. Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty Images .

rock legend Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty Images

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty Images

“You have to look past that huge number,” she said in a separate interview with NPR. “But then you look at some municipalities like Loza, a predominantly black town on the north coast of Puerto Rico and [a] very poor common. Their vaccination rate is around 55%. And so when you look at some of the social determinants that impact communities like Loza, then they don’t do as well. “

According to the Census Bureau, the poverty rate in Puerto Rico is 43.5%, while the official poverty rate in the United States is much lower at 11.4%. The 2020 census also counted a population of just under 3.3 million people more than the population of 21 states.

These are important numbers to take into account when assessing the overall success of vaccination in Puerto Rico, says Coln-Ramos, an adviser to the Puerto Rican government, who is also a professor at the Yale School of Medicine.

“The experience with vaccines in places like Puerto Rico and the Navajo [N]ation shows that when resources are distributed equitably AND when local scientists and healthcare leaders are able to direct their own strategies, they can outperform most US jurisdictions, ”Coln-Ramos wrote on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/27/1049323911/puerto-rico-leads-the-us-in-covid-19-vaccine-rates-and-what-states-can-learn

