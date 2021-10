Gold soars as UK government debt sell-off plan cuts by $60 billion

On Wednesday, Gilts posted its biggest one-day rally since March 2020 after the UK government cut its planned debt sale for this year to £60 billion, much larger than the market expected.

The stronger-than-expected economic rebound this year has bolstered tax revenues, causing the government to consistently underperform borrowing forecasts made in the spring, when the COVID-19 vaccine program was still in its relatively early stages.

The Debt Management Office will cut planned Treasury sales for the 2021-22 fiscal year by £198.4 billion (£57.8 billion less than April projections), explaining the scale of the cuts along with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s budget on Wednesday. It was. According to a Reuters poll of gold trading banks, the market was expected to be worth only £34 billion.

“This means that the market is far less in supply than expected,” said Peter Schaffrik, strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Over the decade, UK borrowing costs have fallen 0.13 percentage points to a three-week low of 0.98%. Bond yield is inversely proportional to price.

The move comes against the backdrop of a global rally in long-term government debt as investors fear the central bank may overreact to the recent surge in inflation, along with rate hikes that curb economic recovery.

In the UK, more optimistic growth forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility suggest a decline in pork sales over the next few years. According to TD, this will help alleviate potential market unrest as the Bank of England’s (BoE) halting of gold and earth purchases in December is imminent, with the central bank likely to start reducing its gold and earth reserves by £845 billion as early as March. . Stock strategist Puja Kumra.

Elsewhere in the market, shares of the British pub company rose as Sunak explained changes to alcohol tariffs on Wednesday. The minister detailed a “radical” plan to simplify these taxes, saying higher tax rates would match stronger beverages.

Under Sunak’s new strategy, tax rates on alcohol will be 15 to 60,000 lower. Stronger alcohols are taxed higher, but lighter drinks, including rosé wines, can enjoy lower tax rates.

Sunak also announced a new “draft bailout” plan with lower tariff rates on draft beer and cider.

As a result, JD Wetherspoon’s share price rose 5%. Pub operator Marston’s is up 6%, Mitchells & Butlers is up 6% and Young’s is up 2%.

Pub companies have been hit hard during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic and during subsequent closures. Wednesday afternoon’s gains put shares in Wetherspoons almost flat from the beginning of the year.

