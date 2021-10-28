US Marshals shoot guns at Florida mother and baby after entering bad apartment – NBC 6 South Florida





A Florida woman said she feared for her life when the US Marshals entered her home as she held her toddler daughter only later to realize they were in the wrong house.

Kada Staples told NBC affiliate WFLA-TV that she watched her Ring app and saw gunmen outside her Bradenton apartment who ordered her out, saying we knew that he was there “looking for who she said later learned he was a murder suspect.”

I opened the door and they pushed open the door and pushed me and my baby aside. They hold us at gunpoint, screaming. There’s a gun about a foot from her face, Staples said, describing her three-month-old baby’s outfit.

Staples added that she was the only adult inside her apartment and was taking a nap when the commissioners entered.

With that, they run into my apartment. There are probably 6 or 7 with guns. 3 or 4 of them run in my apartment and run around. They always scream at me that I’m lying, Staples said.

Soon the commissioners realized they had made a mistake.

One of the guys in the hallway is like, wait, this is an apartment, then said my apartment number, then sort of repeated it, then they ran out and said it didn’t was not the right apartment, Staples said.

The commissioners left but did not apologize, according to Staples. The young mother said she called the US Marshals Service about the error and was told they could provide a mental health counselor, adding that a man on the phone told her to take melatonin and recover from it.

The man the marshals were chasing was Shamar Johnson, who was wanted on a manslaughter warrant in Manatee County, according to NBC News. He was arrested in an apartment on the same floor moments after the wrong door was knocked, the US Marshals Service said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Staples apartment “was not the target of the investigation” and “the members of the team did not enter it”, according to NBC News, according to the statement.

There was no excuse in the statement, which went on to say that if Staples had “not contacted the team through the Ring doorbell, the team would have had no contact with anyone.” in his unit even though the video and audio revealed requests. let her come out with her hands in the air.

