US to Limit Arrests of Immigrants to Schools and Other “Protected” AreasExBulletin





Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at a press briefing last month. Patrick Semansky / AP .

. Patrick Semansky / AP

Patrick Semansky / AP

WASHINGTON US immigration officials to limit arrests in schools, hospitals and other “protected” areas in accordance with guidelines released by the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday, as part of a broader effort to roll back the approach to enforcement under President Donald Trump.

Officers and officers are urged to avoid making arrests or searching various sensitive locations “to the extent possible,” according to a note from DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, outlining the policy.

It is the latest in a series of immigration policies under President Biden aimed at taking a more targeted approach to enforcement. The policy is similar to that of President Barack Obama which limited arrests in churches and schools.

The new policy includes not only schools, but also medical facilities and day care centers, playgrounds and recreation centers as well as demonstrations and gatherings.

This is likely to further alienate critics of Biden who say a weaker app encourages migrants to seek illegal entry into the country. The Trump administration has drawn criticism for attempting to illegally arrest and return anyone to the country, regardless of criminal background or ties to the community, although it also has a sensitive locations policy that limited execution measures in churches and other places.

Guidelines released earlier this year for immigration law enforcement officers ordered officers to focus on recent border franchisees, national security threats and people who have committed serious crimes . DHS has also placed limits on arrests in courthouses when people have shown up on other matters.

Mayorkas argued that her agency does not have the resources to prosecute the estimated 11 million people without legal status in the country and that it should focus on those who pose the greatest risk to society.

Announcing the new policy guidelines, the secretary said officers and officers should take into account “broader societal interests” and the impact of their activities on communities.

“We can accomplish our law enforcement mission without denying individuals access to necessary medical care, children access to their schools, displaced people access to food and shelter, people of faith access. to their places of worship, and more, ”Mayorkas said.

The list of protected areas includes broad categories such as “a place where children congregate” and “a place where disaster or emergency response and relief is provided,” a broad policy that marks a significant change for a community. agency that understands U.S. Customs and Borders. Protection and border patrol.

The exceptions include when the action involves a threat to national security; whether there is an imminent risk of death, violence or physical injury to a person; whether it is the “pursuit” of a person who poses a threat to public safety and of a person who has been personally observed crossing the border without legal authorization.

Other exceptions would be if there is an imminent risk that evidence important to a criminal case will be destroyed or if no other safe location exists.

Otherwise, officers or officers would have to obtain approval before taking enforcement action “in or near” a protected area, according to the memo.

The Biden administration has struggled to deal with large numbers of migrants seeking to cross the US-Mexico border, although the total encountered has declined in the past two months after more than a year of monthly increases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/27/1049809756/immigration-arrests-schools-protected-areas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos