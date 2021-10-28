Protesters take to streets across Britain to protest burgeoning epidemic | violence against women and girls





Huge crowds across the UK took to the streets on Wednesday night to boycott nightclubs in protest of the soaring cases.

From St Andrews in Scotland to Brighton on the south coast of England, there have been protests united by common anger in more than 40 university towns and cities.

21-year-old Lucy Nichols held a Manchester protest in front of at least 1,000 young people and declared an emergency response to the emergency. She said there is a burgeoning epidemic sweeping the UK. Every woman here will have a story that either they or one of their friends has been spiked. Now we can’t even do the old trick of hiding alcohol. Because alcohol is now piercing us with needles.

The crowd outside the Central Library seemed to have their own story. Maisie Porter, 21, who studies geography, said several members of her college netball team were targeted. She said the club has stopped buying drinks for safety reasons.

Her friend Megan Meager, 20, always watches the bartender make drinks. Now more people are buying shots, she said.

The only injection I want is Pfizer! One of the many banners on the show said: Pankhurst must have been upset to read another post in which a statue of the Mancunian suffrage was held high after the march left St. Peter’s Square and watched.

But who summarized why thousands of young people are protesting across Britain this week was the woman holding the sign that she never felt safe.

The burgeoning incident that began with a nightclub boycott two weeks ago is becoming bigger, some sparked by suspected needle-related incidents. A generation of young women terrified of asking for a weapon.

Maisie Potter (left) and fellow protester Catherine Clayton. Photo: Christopher Tomond/The Guardian

The nationwide protest was originally billed as Girls Night In, but organizers changed the name to be more inclusive. One of Manchester’s organizers, George Virgo, a trans man, said he experienced gender-based violence when he was perceived as a woman.

According to figures released on Wednesday, there were 56 injection-spiking incidents recorded by police in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in September and October, with 198 confirmed drinking-spiking reports.

The revised data from the Council of Police Chiefs was published amid widespread anger over the prevalence of alcohol spiking and social media testimony of individuals who believe they intentionally injected the spiking drug.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham supported the protests. Photo: Christopher Tormond/The Guardian

The man, who was not included in the figure, appeared in court Wednesday on a rape charge after a woman from Thamside, Greater Manchester, who allegedly gave spikes to her alcohol.

Greater Manchester Police said police received a report from a woman on September 27 that she had been drinking and raped while staying up all night in Staribridge a few days ago. Dale Garlick, 29, has been detained and will appear in Minshull Crown Court on December 1.

Meanwhile, detectives are investigating six reports of women being shot at night in Brighton last week.

Brighton Police Officer Ch Supt Justin Burtenshaw said the report was being taken very seriously and urged Spike’s victims to inform the police or bar staff.

Several nightclubs in Manchester and across the UK were shut down on Wednesday night in solidarity with protesters. Some have already implemented anti-spike measures demanded by the protesters, such as cup covers and straws, and have trained their staff on protective measures.

Protesters march through Manchester. Photo: Christopher Tormond/The Guardian

Organizers have sent an open letter to Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, demanding funding for the implementation of a women’s safety toolkit for the venue, which includes measures such as anti-spike devices and easily accessible reporting mechanisms and working CCTVs. I did.

Burnham attended the Manchester protests with one of her teenage daughters and Sacha Lord, owner of the Warehouse Project nightclub and Greater Manchester nighttime economics advisor.

He said he came to hear that his views on safety changed when his daughters, now 16 and 19, started going out. He said women and girls cannot mediate their actions. This is what we say about boys, boys and men.

Additional protests and boycotts are planned over the next 10 days, including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff and London.

