



The United States has issued its first U.S. passport with a gender X marker, recognizing the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, the State Department said on Wednesday.

The department said in a statement that it would extend the gender-neutral option to all applicants next year after updating its policies on passports and U.S. citizenship certificates for children born abroad. He said he is working with other government agencies to ensure as smooth a travel experience as possible for all passport holders, regardless of their gender identity.

A spokeswoman for the department declined to identify the recipient of the passport, citing confidentiality considerations. Lambda Legal, a national civil rights organization, said on Wednesday that the passport was issued to Dana Zzyym, an intersex military veteran.

In 2015, Lambda Legal filed a lawsuit in Colorado U.S. District Court against the Mx State Department. name Zzyyms after Mx. Zzyym was denied a gender-neutral passport. Mx. Zzyym’s original birth certificate identified them as a male, and their driver’s license listed them as a female, according to court documents.

The court ruled in favor of Mx. Zzyym in 2016, but Lambda Legal said in a statement that he asked a federal court to reopen the case because the State Department continued to refuse to recognize a gender marker that is neither M (male ) nor F (female).

In 2018, a judge again found the State Department had violated the law, and last year the Colorado 10th Circuit Court of Appeals referred the case to lower court Paul Castillo, an attorney of Lambda Legal working with Mx. Zzyym said in an interview.

I anticipate that the administrative end of the trial close is imminent, Castillo said.

In a telephone interview, Mx. Zzyym, 63, said the envelope containing the passport arrived at their home in Fort Collins, Colo., As they left Wednesday morning. The passport carries the usual name, place of birth, expiration date but there was the long awaited X in the section under gender.

It was good to finally have him after all this time, Mx. Zzyym said. It was an exciting time when I was able to open the envelope. There was a great gasp, a combination of excitement and relief.

Mx. Zzyym, the associate director of the Intersex Campaign for Equality, said they had lost years of opportunities to attend international intersex conferences, including one in Mexico City in 2014, but that will now change. They also hoped to someday fulfill a long-held dream of going fishing in Costa Rica.

But there were more immediate and significant rewards, they said.

I feel good standing up for myself and standing up for other intersex and nonconforming people, Mx. Zzyym said.

The State Department said in its statement Wednesday that the new gender-neutral option was part of a commitment to promote freedom, dignity and equality for all.

The Biden administration announced a new rule in June that created a gender marker on passports and citizenship certificates for people who are non-binary, intersex, or non-conforming to gender roles.

The previous policy for changing a gender marker on a passport required that a medical certificate be included with the application, which was only available to those who had switched from one sex to another. This request is no longer necessary.

In a statement after the announcement in June, Mx. Zzyym expressed hope that he will soon receive an accurate passport.

In the long run, I started this lawsuit to get legal recognition for intersex and non-binary people, and I did for the future, Mx. Zzyym said on Wednesday. So intersex kids can say, Hey, I’m a human being who just happens to be intersex.

More than half a dozen other countries, including Canada, Australia, Argentina, Nepal and New Zealand, have adopted similar policies. About 20 US states and the District of Columbia allow a gender X designation on driver’s licenses.

Mary Emily OHara, spokesperson for GLAAD, the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights organization, identifies as non-binary and was also awaiting the entry into force of the rules regarding passport options for kind.

Today, the United States is finally catching up with other countries around the world that have seen gender-neutral passports used for years, and that’s something to celebrate, they said in a statement.

