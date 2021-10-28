Brexit: France Unveils List of Possible Sanctions on UK over Fishing Dispute | political news





France has released a list of sanctions it can impose on the UK over fishing license issues.

The French government has argued that its fishermen lack half of the licenses required to fish in British waters and are in debt post-Brexit.

France protested last month’s decision to deny British and dozens of French fishing boats from the Jersey Channel Islands their licenses to fish in territorial waters.

May: French fishing boats arrive in Jersey

The UK considers the restrictions to be in violation of the post-Brexit treaty signed by the UK government when it left the European Union (EU).

France has now published a list of sanctions that will be in effect from 2 November if the issue is not addressed.

• British fishing boat bans in some French ports • Tighter customs and sanitation controls • Regular security checks on British ships • Tighter controls on lorries to and from the UK

Government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal previously stressed that France’s electricity supply to Britain could be one of those measures that could come into effect “if there is no change in policy”.

“Several types of sanctions are possible, including energy tariffs, port access, tariffs and other measures,” he added.

He said two key measures are being considered. The first measure, which can be applied for several days from 2 November, concerns “imports unloaded from France”.

The second set is “Energy Measures such as Power Supply in the Channel Islands”.

Analysis by European Correspondent Adam Parsons

Fisheries have always played a disproportionately large role in Brexit discussions, and again.

This time the French are at the forefront, vying for a few fishing licenses and threatening big reprisals.

If this is not addressed, British boats will be banned from French ports and Scottish smoked salmon could be torn off French menus.

In addition, power supply to the Channel Islands may be disrupted and may be temporarily suspended by French customs. This is not a minor inconvenience, but a large and powerful threat.

A few days ago, Brexit Minister Rod Frost seemed to take this calmly, saying in a letter that the UK was following the Brexit rules and was licensing any boats that provided the right evidence. He seemed to be suggesting that it was simply Brexit’s thorny problem.

The French, on the other hand, say the process is too slow and laborious and that the fishing community is suffering because of Britain’s uncompromising attitude.

Discussions on resolving this issue have been going on for some time, with the European Commission acting as an intermediary.

More licenses have been released slowly. However, the French claim that retaliation will begin if no significant progress is made by early next week.

Emmanuel Macron knows that voting next year and supporting the fishermen is a good match with voters in northern France.

It also supports his plans to present himself as Europe’s most decisive leader, the de facto leader vacated by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Always on the lookout for public opinion, Boris Johnson is well aware that fishing rights have become a major topic among many Brexit voters. And with another battle with Europe in mind over the Northern Ireland Protocol, he won’t want to see him back down too easily.

Compromise still appears to be the most likely option. After all, a huge quarrel between two old friends seems really superfluous here.

But resolutions require a sober head, gentle diplomacy, and sober thinking. France’s decision to disclose the threat may not help the process.

The French government said it could ban British fishing boats from leaving the port starting next week.

The UK government has already issued 98% of fishing licenses and claims the dispute concerns a relatively small number of boats.

A UK government spokesperson said Paris’ “threat” was “disappointing, disproportionate and not something to be expected of close allies and partners”.

“The measures under threat appear to be incompatible with trade and cooperation agreements and broader international law,” they added.

“If it goes too far, [they] You will receive an appropriate and calibrated response. We will forward our concerns to the EU Commission and the French Government.

“Britain is keeping TCA’s promise and has approved 98% of EU vessel license applications.”

Brexit Minister Lord Frost said: “It is very disappointing that France felt the need to threaten more broadly against British fisheries and traders who appear to be traders late this evening.”

“As there has been no official communication from the French government on this matter, we will ask for an urgent explanation of their plans. We will consider what further action is needed in that regard.”

The Brexit Trade Agreement, which took effect on 1 January, will allow EU fishermen to retain some rights to fish in UK waters as part of a transition period through 2026.

However, under the new rules, EU boats that want to fish within 12 miles of the UK coast must be licensed and must prove that they have a history of fishing in those waters to continue operating.

This includes submitting evidence of past fishing activities.

France claims that about 50% of the licenses currently available to fishermen fall short.

When asked about the situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said: “It is important to emphasize that 98% of fishing licenses have been approved.

“We are continuing to work with the French government to grant more powers based on the evidence they provide. You can see that a lot of additional licenses have been granted in recent weeks.

“I will continue to discuss that with them.”

France’s European Minister Clement Beaune said at a hearing in the French parliament that the UK could step up border checks on goods it imports unless the situation with fishing licenses improves.

“Our goal is not to take these steps, but to get a license,” Beaune added.

The dispute centers on the issuance of licenses to fish in territorial waters 6 to 12 nautical miles off the coast of England and in the waters of the lowlands, a Crown Dependent of the Straits.

Tensions in the situation have prompted France and Britain to dispatch maritime vessels from the Jersey coast earlier this year.

