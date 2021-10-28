WWF accused of deception, cover-up and dishonesty at US Congressional Committee hearing





Representative Jared Huffman chaired the hearing on protecting human rights in international conservation and strongly criticized WWF’s failure to take responsibility for the abuses it funded.

Democrats of the House Natural Resources Committee

– Committee chairman frustrated, exasperated, incredulous that WWF does not take responsibility for human rights violations – Independent expert points to continued impacts of colonialism on conservation – He accuses WWF of shocking deception and warns that WWF will not change its behavior unless forced to do so

An unprecedented hearing by the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee saw WWF’s reputation shattered by representatives from both sides and independent experts, and a denunciation of the fortress’s conservation model leading to atrocities against human rights.

The organization has come under unprecedented attacks for its involvement in human rights violations and its refusal to take responsibility for them.

Survival Internationals Fiore Longo called it the conservation industry’s equivalent of the Abu Ghraib scandal, a moment he will never recover from.

The hearing was prompted by the Buzzfeed News exposure and numerous other investigations, including testimonies from indigenous peoples collected by Survival International over many years, which laid bare WWF’s involvement in rights abuses. humans, especially in Africa and Asia.

Dozens of indigenous people and locals have been raped, murdered and tortured by WWF-funded rangers, which have known about the abuses for decades but have done little to address them. The abuse stems directly from a conservation model that sees the displacement of indigenous and local communities when their lands are taken to create conservation areas. Other organizations have also been implicated in similar abuses, including the Wildlife Conservation Society and African Parks.

Link to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gFUN7vtbgQ – still from Paulette denouncing the abuses committed by the park rangers supported by the WWF.

Survival

Professor John Knox, who led a WWF-commissioned study on human rights violations in WWF projects, told the audience: I was very disappointed with WWF’s failure to break with its past … WWF leadership is still in a state of denial of its own role in the conservation of the fortresses and human rights violations.

He asked the organization to apologize [for its involvement in past human rights abuses] and take responsibility [for its failures], and lambasted WWF for misleading the committee: WWF’s statement to this subcommittee takes quotes from the panels’ report out of context, and thus gives a false impression of the panel’s conclusions. it’s frankly shocking

These claims have also highlighted the continuing impacts of colonialism on conservation: the old way of doing conservation, with Westerners entering a country, creating a national park with strict borders and ridding the region of its inhabitants, cause still conflicts today.

Mr. Mobutu Nakulire Munganga, a Batwa from Kahuzi Biega National Park, DRC, who was shot dead by a park ranger in 2017. His son was shot dead in the same attack. They gathered medicinal plants. The Wildlife Conservation Society supported the park.

Survival

Representative Alan Lowenthal (D) said: I am absolutely shocked by the human rights violations and the treatment of local and indigenous communities that have been reported today. It is devastating to hear that American funds have contributed to some truly heinous atrocities.

Committee Chairman Representative Jared Huffman (R) condemned Ginette Hemley, WWF Senior Vice President of Wildlife Conservation, who represented the organization at the hearing after its President and CEO at the United States, Carter Roberts, declined to testify. Huffman also criticized WWF for failing to take responsibility for the abuses it has funded: International conservation funding is potentially at risk because so many are frustrated, exasperated and in disbelief that the WWF does not assume its responsibilities. You wouldn’t answer a simple Yes / No question about whether you take any responsibility, much less provide [an] apologies

He said: From the start, WWF focused on elaborate excuses to distance themselves from the allegations and behaved as if the problem was just bad public relations for WWF.

Representative Cliff Bentz (R) also lambasted the organization: WWF has been irresponsible, their testimony is embarrassing. They have to step in and admit they are at fault. The word colonialism comes to mind.

Survivals DecolonizeConservation campaign leader Fiore Longo said today: It was the conservation industry’s equivalent of the Abu Ghraib scandal, a total demolition of what little remained of WWF’s reputation. Time and time again, their hard-wired instinct to cover, avoid blame, and pretend they’re changing while going about their business as usual, has been exposed for all to see.

Survivals Director Caroline Pearce said today: As John Knox said, WWF is not unique in its behavior: this type of abuse is deeply rooted in the traditional conservation model, which is directly in conflict with human rights and in particular indigenous rights. For decades, it has been not only ignored, but supported by huge incumbent conservation organizations, which attract massive government and commercial funding while turning a blind eye to atrocities committed against indigenous and local communities. Their theft of large areas of indigenous lands in the name of nature conservation is, as Rep Bentz said, a modern colonialism that is finally and ruthlessly denounced.

This must be a wake-up call, not only to famous WWF supporters like Leonardo DiCaprio and Prince William, but also to philanthropic and corporate funders who invest in the conservation of fortresses that are supposed to protect 30% of the planet: these organizations and their conservation model are toxic. As COP26 is about to begin, a real path to environmental sustainability and biodiversity requires a rights-based approach and, in particular, the recognition of indigenous land rights and does not go through conservation NGOs for whom abuse is a feature, not a bug.

