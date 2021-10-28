Thousands of sea creatures die on British beaches ‘worst case’





Huge “waist-high” piles of sea creatures, including crabs and lobsters, are being washed ashore at Teeside Beach, which is leading an investigation into the cause.

The pile of sea creatures was “waist high” on some beaches (

Image: TeessideLive)

Huge numbers of sea creatures are starting to suddenly flood some northeastern beaches as a mystery to determine if they have anything to do with pollution.

Dead and live crabs, lobsters and various species of crustaceans have been found on the beaches between Marske and Saltburn in Teesside in some cases, along with piles “deep in the waist”.

They also washed north in Seaton Carew and Seaham, TeessideLive reported.

The Environment Agency launched an investigation into the incident on Monday and confirmed that they were investigating whether the pollution incident was responsible.

Marske resident Sharon Bell, who walks the beach near her house every day, said the number of creatures has steadily increased over the past two weeks, the worst she’s ever seen.

Lobsters and crabs are some of the sea creatures that have been washed away (

video:

TeessideLive)

She went out early Monday morning to photograph the sunrise with her husband Christopher. When the two arrived on the beach, they saw all the sea creatures and were terrified. They spent the next four hours returning the living to the sea.

Mrs. Bell, 48, said: “While walking from Marsque to Saltburn, I was utterly shocked and saddened to see deep-loin seaweed in some areas filled with thousands of dead and live crabs and lobsters.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this.

“My husband and I spent hours putting as many living creatures back as possible into the ocean. Something very, very wrong here. This has been piling up along our shores for weeks and no one is doing anything about it.”

She has lived in the area for 21 years and has never seen anything like it on a Monday morning after a rough tide or storm, she says.

Thousands of sea creatures are rushing to Teesside Beach for fear that pollution is behind them.

video:

TeessideLive)

“It was just horrible to look at. It’s been building up in the last few weeks, but I’ve never seen anything like that. Some parts are stacked so deep that they stack up so high.”

A spokesperson for the agency told TeessideLive on Monday that it is considering whether the pollution incident is to blame.

“We are working with partners from the Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Center and the Northeast Coastal Fisheries Conservation Bureau to investigate why hundreds of dead crabs have washed up along the shores of Tees Estuary and nearby beaches,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment. agency.

Samples of water, sediment, mussels and crabs are collected and sent to a laboratory for analysis to consider whether a contamination incident contributed to the animal’s death. We also shared samples with the CEFAS lab for disease analysis.”

Red Car Assemblyman Jacob Young said: “I am very concerned that this seems to continue on our coastline.

“I raised it with the ministers and will continue until the cause is identified.

“Thanks to the Environment Agency and CEFAS for their investigation so far.”

Redcar residents expressed concern on social media on Monday morning after images of the beach scene were posted.

“This terrible wildlife is being killed. We need to investigate. What’s going on on the North Shore?” said one resident.

Another said, “This is a terrible thing someone has to take responsibility for. If it kills our wild animals, it can also kill humans.”

A phone number has been established where people can report any visible pollution incidents.

If you become aware of any contamination affecting wildlife, please report it to the Environmental Protection Agency on 0800 807060,” added an EA spokesperson.

The world is ‘out of the way’ in controlling greenhouse gases, UN warns

