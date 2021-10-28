US bans arrests of immigrants in schools, hospitals and other “protected areas”





U.S. Immigration and Customs officers raid as part of Operation Cross Check in Sherman, Texas, June 20, 2019.

Charles Roseau | US Immigration and Customs Enforcement | Reuters

US immigration officials will not be allowed to make arrests and other executions in hospitals, schools and a range of other “protected” areas under a new policy released Wednesday by the Ministry of Homeland Security.

The policy is effective immediately and applies to both immigration and customs enforcement officers and customs and border protection officers, all of whom will receive up-to-date training.

They will be prohibited from making arrests, conducting searches and serving subpoenas in areas where immigrants “receive or participate in essential services or activities,” according to a policy brief.

The list of “protected areas” includes schools and university campuses, hospitals and other medical facilities, Covid-19 testing and vaccination sites, places of worship, and sites where children congregate, such as grounds games and day care centers, the note says.

Other areas include shelters for the homeless and victims of domestic violence, drug and alcohol treatment centers, and pantries. Immigration enforcement is also restricted at or near funerals, protests and parades, according to the note.

Arrests in these areas will be permitted under certain circumstances, such as the existence of a threat to national security.

Home Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement on Wednesday that immigration authorities must “consider the impact” of where the execution measures could take place and their effects on “interests broader societals ”.

“We can accomplish our law enforcement mission without denying individuals access to necessary medical care, children access to their schools, displaced people access to food and shelter, people of faith access. to their places of worship, and more, ”Mayorkas said. “Respect for this principle is the cornerstone of our stature as public servants. “

The new policy is the latest move by the Biden administration to reduce the enforcement power of U.S. immigration authorities.

Earlier this month, for example, the administration ordered immigration authorities to stop making mass arrests at workplaces. And last month, immigration authorities were ordered to stop deporting people just because they are undocumented.

Wednesday’s policy is also part of President Joe Biden’s efforts to overturn former President Donald Trump’s intransigent immigration policies.

While the Obama administration issued a similar policy banning enforcement action in certain areas, the Trump administration largely ignored it.

About 11 million undocumented immigrants live in the United States, according to the memo. While President Joe Biden has pledged to fight for a path to citizenship, efforts to provide them with a legalization process have run into many hurdles in Congress this year.

