Israel welcomes vaccinated tourists from 1 November. Australia discards thousands of expired AstraZeneca Covid vaccines despite record production A total of 31,833 doses have been reported in storage, despite Australia’s vaccine production continuing at near-record rates. The CDC says the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the United States is 765,900, a 16% decline. The UK recorded 43,941 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with 207 more deaths in 28 days after testing positive, official figures show. Europe is the only region in the world to report an increase in both COVID-19 cases and deaths this week, according to the WHO’s latest epidemiological update. Covid-19 infections continue to surge, especially across Eastern Europe, with cases reported in Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic. Novavax Inc. has applied for approval of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the UK. A groundbreaking licensing agreement between Merck and the UN-backed pool of drug patents could expand the company’s access to antiviral Covid-19 pills across developing countries. New Zealand’s South Island recorded its first Covid case in a major city in a year.

Japan stores millions of unused masks worth $97 million for $5.3 million

Tens of millions of masks produced as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the days of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan were stored unused in private warehouses, costing hundreds of millions of yen ($5.3 million). AP report.

About 83 million of the cloth masks are in stock, or nearly a third of the 280 million the government procured last year amid a severe shortage of surgical masks. The government planned to distribute two to each household.

Few people actually use masks. Abe was modeled after a model that barely covered her nose and mouth. People complained that when more effective and comfortable surgical masks were back in stock, they were too small and arrived too late.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said at a press conference, “From August to March of this year, the value of food waste currently in storage is 11.5 billion yen (97 million dollars), and the storage cost is 600 million yen (5.3 million dollars).”

About 130 million households have been distributed to homes, Isozaki said, but those for nursing homes and day care have been delivered on request and many remain in stock. The mask campaign, he argued, was appropriate at a time when surgical masks were in short supply.

New Zealand’s South Island records first Covid case in a year in major city

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said two infections were detected in Christchurch and he would not rule out an immediate closure of the South Island’s largest city if necessary to contain the spread.

Hipkins said one of the cases could have been contagious in the community for nearly two weeks.

This is a good reminder that cases can happen to people across the country, and that underscores the importance of vaccination, Hipkins said.

The new cases on both Thursdays were members of the same family, one recently returning from Auckland.

According to the Department of Health, 89% of adults living in Canterbury, Christchurch’s main city, received at least one dose and 67% received two doses. The region would require nearly 111,000 people to get both doses before reaching the government-set 90% target where most restrictions could be lifted.

New York City Firefighters’ Union representatives said on Wednesday that Mayor Bill de Blasio had instructed unvaccinated members to keep working even if they felt insulted at the fact that Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered them to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations or take unpaid leave by Friday.

Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, told a press conference that members must still report on duty if they decide to remain unvaccinated.

And if they’re told they can’t work, it will be New York’s departments and cities that send them home. And it will be New York City and its departments that fail to protect New Yorkers, Ansbro said.

Last week, de Blasio gave city staff a 5pm deadline on Friday to submit proof of vaccination against Covid-19. If you don’t show proof, you could be sent home without pay, Reuters reported.

Vaccinated tourists can enter Israel from 1 November, the government said.

Israel was the first country to launch a massive booster campaign, according to AFP, with more than 3.9 million receiving their third dose since the summer.

The government said visitors from any country could enter if they present a vaccine certificate that is less than six months old.

Travelers must also be screened for viruses before departure and another on arrival.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory group will hold a meeting on November 2 to discuss the use of a COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11, Reuters reported. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisors voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to recommend that regulators approve Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines for young children. Zap has been approved for ages 12 to 15 since May, and was approved for those aged 16 and over in December of last year.

As of Wednesday morning, the United States has administered 416,154,424 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and distributed 507,637,305 doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This number is an increase from the 415,012,026 doses through October 26 of the 504,584,715 doses delivered by the CDC. The FDA said at 6 a.m. Wednesday that 190,990,750 people had been fully vaccinated and 220,936,118 people had at least one dose, Reuters reported.

