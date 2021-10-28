Navy doesn’t know what USS Connecticut hit in South China Sea, Beijing accuses US of cover-up





The U.S. Navy is still unsure what one of its most powerful attack submarines hit in the South China Sea, as repair assessments continue in Guam, Guam told reporters this week. USNI News four sources familiar with preliminary investigation results.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the underwater object that damaged the forward section of the USS Connecticut (SSN-22) had not been definitively determined in several investigations into the Oct. 2 incident, said the sources.

Early indications are that Connecticut hit a seamount in the South China Sea, two defense officials familiar with the Navy’s review of submarines told USNI News, but it did not. been confirmed by investigators. Politico first reported earlier this month that the boat may have struck an underwater component.

Cmdr. Submarine Force, US Pacific Fleet spokesperson Cindy Fields told USNI News the command had nothing to add to their initial statement about what the submarine hit. She said two investigations by a security investigation committee convened by COMSUBPAC and a command investigation overseen by the Japan-based U.S. 7th Fleet are currently examining the incident.

Connecticut struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of October 2, while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region, PACFLEET said on October 7.

The impact on the forward section of the attack submarine damaged the submarine’s forward ballast tanks and forced the boat to make a week-long surface trip to Guam, two officials said this week. defense to USNI News.

All four sources confirmed the Navy’s public statement that the submarine’s reactor compartment had not been damaged from the time the boat struck the object.

Since returning to Guam, the boat is still being assessed for the extent of repairs by Naval Sea Systems Command, Puget Sound Shipyard personnel and the submarine USS Emory S. Land (AS-39 ), Fields told USNI News on Tuesday.

Teams will first determine what repairs Connecticut needs to safely leave Guam, and then the follow-up repairs, Fields said. The nearest dry dock for major submarine maintenance is in Hawaii. The Puget Sound Shipyard, which is near the attack boat home port in Bremerton, Wash., Is the second closest dry dock.

As repairs and several investigations continue, Chinese authorities have accused the United States of withholding details of the incident from Beijing.

The Chinese side has repeatedly expressed serious concerns about this and asked the US side for clarification, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday. confirmation by a so-called informant that the incident occurred in the South China Sea. Such an irresponsible and prudent practice gives countries in the region and the international community every reason to question the truth of the incident and the intention of the United States.

The Connecticut is one of three Seawolf-class attack submarines. The ship departed in May for a deployment to the Western Pacific and made at least two stops in Japan.

Earlier this month, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby dismissed China’s accusation that the United States was covering up the incident.

It’s a weird way to cover something when you issue a press release about it, Kirby told reporters when asked about China’s claim.

