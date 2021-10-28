France threatens more customs inspections after Brexit with UK over fishing license issues





France has threatened to tighten customs inspections of goods imported from the UK, citing fisheries that will continue from 2 November.

The French government says about half of the requested fishing permits have not been received.

A post-Brexit deal with the European Union says fishermen can continue to fish in British waters if they obtain a license and prove that they have previously fished in the UK.

“Our only wish is that the agreement reached is respected,” the French government said. said Spokesperson Gabriel Attal said at a press conference.

Attal said that starting November 2, France could gradually introduce “systematic customs and sanitation controls” on goods entering through the strait, including bans on unloading seafood from ports and truck inspections.

He added that Jersey and other measures related to electricity supply to Guernsey could be announced in the coming weeks.

The measure should be officially announced this week and will take effect unless the UK issues more fishing permits to French fishermen, Attal added.

The British government has labeled the move “disappointing” and “proportional”.

“The French threat is disappointing, excessive and inconsistent with expectations from our close allies and partners,” a government spokesperson said.

Britain’s Brexit Minister David Frost said there was “no official contact from the French government on the matter”.

The French government has met with local and local authorities about what actions they can take locally to address this issue.

“We want the agreement to be respected. [so] Atal said our fishermen could work as determined in the agreement with the UK.

Eleven EU countries signed a declaration earlier this month criticizing the UK’s requirement for fishing vessels less than 12 meters in length to provide location data.

“We particularly note that the UK requires proof of geographic location for vessels under 12 meters, but no such proof is provided by the TCA. [EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement] And fishermen don’t have to do that under EU rules,” the EU countries said.

The UK said at the end of September it had a “reasonable” approach to providing fishing licenses.

“The government has issued a number of licenses this year to EU vessels intending to operate in our exclusive economic zone (12 to 200 nautical miles) and territorial waters (6 to 12 nautical miles),” the UK Environment Ministry said in a statement. , food and rural issues.

“Our approach is reasonable and fully consistent with the promises of the Trade Cooperation Agreement (TCA),” they added.

Meanwhile, French maritime police have fined two British fishing boats in the Bay of the Seine on Wednesday, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs said.

One was fined for failing to immediately submit a check, and the other was taken to the port of Le Havre by a Coast Guard patrol boat that the European Commission and France “was not on the list of licenses granted to Britain”. .

A fairly common check during “scallop fishing season” is “part of strengthening control of the strait in the context of licensing discussions with the UK and European Commission,” the Defense Ministry said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2021/10/27/france-threatens-more-customs-checks-over-post-brexit-fishing-licence-row-with-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos