France retaliates in UK over fishing brawl – POLITICO





Paris France announced on Wednesday that it would introduce additional controls on boats and trucks coming from the UK in retaliation for the UK for failing to keep its promises on fishing rights.

He also threatened to cut off Britain’s energy supply if the UK failed to address French concerns about fishing licenses. London has branded the proposed move “very disappointing”.

Last night, French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin announced that a British fishing vessel had been detained in Le Havre while operating in French territorial waters without a permit. Girardin said in a statement that he had been warned by another boat that first refused inspection “in the context of increasing control over the strait”.

The move comes after France declared last month measures against Britain’s refusal to operate three-quarters of French small ships for which it has sought permits to operate in the waters between the two countries.

France said it had not complied with the terms of the agreement on fisheries, which was signed as part of the Brexit trade agreement.

It said on Wednesday it would ban British fishing vessels from landing in designated French ports from 2 November and introduce systematic security controls and tightened health and customs controls on British vessels. It will also intensify inspections of trucks destined for or coming from the UK.

Affected ports should be announced early next week, a French diplomat said. They said the new controls should not apply to the Eurostar rail link between the two countries.

There are still many fishing permits left for French fishermen, the French government said. To this day, the UK has not responded to our demands, and has even introduced new conditions not included in the agreement. [post-Brexit] Trade and Cooperation Agreements.

He said that a second measure is also being prepared.

The French government does not rule out a review of energy supplies to the UK, the government said in a statement.

France is also urging the European Commission to convene a meeting of the EU-UK Partnership Council as soon as possible, urging the European Union to take a united response.

Other European cooperation issues with the UK cannot progress without restoring confidence and fully implementing the signed agreements, the statement said.

Britain’s Brexit pointman David Frost said in a statement to the French statement: “It is very disappointing for France to feel the need to threaten British fisheries and traders who appear to be British fisheries and traders late this evening.”

And he added: “Since there has been no official communication from the French government on this matter, we will ask for an urgent explanation of their plans. We will consider what further action is needed in that regard.”

Meanwhile, a British government spokeswoman said France’s recent position was “not to be expected of close allies or partners”.

“The measures under threat appear to be incompatible with the Trade Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and broader international law, and if implemented, we will receive an appropriate and coordinated response,” the spokesperson added. “We will forward our concerns to the European Commission and the French Government.”

