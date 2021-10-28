United States issues first passport with gender marker “X”





DENVER – The United States issued its first passport with a gender X designation, marking a milestone in recognizing the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and hopes to offer the option more widely next year, the State Department said on Wednesday.

The department did not identify the recipient of the passport, but Dana Zzyym, an intersex activist from Fort Collins, Colorado, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that they received it. Since 2015, Zzyym, who prefers a gender-neutral pronoun, has been waging a legal battle with the State Department to obtain a passport that did not require Zzyym to lie about gender by choosing a man or a woman.

Zzyym (pronounced Zimm) picked up the UPS package with the passport after receiving an early morning text and phone call from their lawyer, Paul Castillo of Lambda Legal, stating that it had arrived. Zzyym had stayed up late to celebrate Intersex Awareness Day with two visiting activists.

While Zzyym, 63, said it was exciting to finally get the passport, the goal was to help the next generation of intersex people be recognized as full citizens with rights, rather than to travel the world, Zzyym said.

I am not a problem. I am a human being. That’s the goal, said Zzyym, who has a tattoo on his arm that reads: Never give up, a reminder of goals in life.

Zzyym was born with ambiguous physical sex characteristics, but was raised as a boy and underwent several surgeries that failed to make Zzyym appear fully masculine, according to court records. Zzyym served in the Navy as a male, but later identified as intersex while working and studying at Colorado State University. The State Department’s denial of Zzyym’s passport prevented Zzyym from attending two Intersex International Organization meetings.

Zzyym would love the chance to go to another advocacy conference once they resume after the pandemic or maybe go sea fishing in Costa Rica but, being on a fixed income, says a road trip to the Canada for fishing might be more feasible.

Advocates, who praised Zzyym’s work, said the US decision to join more than a dozen countries that allow a third-sex option would allow people to travel like themselves and possibly keep them safe.

Intersex, non-binary and transgender people need identity documents that accurately reflect who we are, and having incompatible documents can create security and visibility issues, ”said Mary Emily OHara of GLAAD , the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization,

U.S. Special Diplomatic Envoy for LGBTQ Rights Jessica Stern said the decision brings government documents into line with the lived reality that there is a wider range of human sexual characteristics than reflected the two previous designations.

When a person obtains identity documents that reflect their true identity, they live with more dignity and respect, Stern said.

The State Department said in June it was preparing to add a third gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-compliant people, but that would take time due to necessary updates to its systems. computer science. Additionally, a ministry official said the passport application and system update with the X designation option is still awaiting approval from the Office of Management and Budget, which approves all government forms.

The department now allows applicants to choose their gender as male or female themselves, no longer requiring them to provide medical certification if their gender does not match that stated on their other identification documents.

Stern said his office plans to talk about the American experience with changing its interactions around the world and hopes that may help inspire other governments to offer the option.

We see this as a way to assert and uplift the human rights of trans and intersex, gender non-conforming and non-binary people everywhere, she said.

PA diplomatic writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Lifestyle/wireStory/us-expected-issue-1st-passport-gender-marker-80811444 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos