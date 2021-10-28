The Shapeshifter is an upcoming (and terrifying) addition to Among Us





Innersloth has revealed a terrifying new trick that impostors will have up their sleeve in the next update to Among Us. The shapeshifter is a new role that impostors can have; the rest of the new roles among us will all be on the crew side. And with a Shapeshifter joining the ranks, teammates will certainly have their hands full.

The shapeshifter can change shape well by displaying a menu of all living teammates in the game. The shapeshifter can assume his or her appearance, including color, cosmetics, and name. It only lasts a short time and it takes a while to change shape, so you have to play things carefully or everyone will see you trying to sport a buddy face. The shape shift also leaves evidence, so discerning detectives can spot the deception that takes place.

It is, of course, a spectacular way to light up your friends and wreak havoc in a hall. You can trap your teammates, disguise yourself after committing a heinous crime, and confuse the good guys before they can root out the impostors. Teammates will want to keep tabs on their friends and think very carefully about whether the bean they’re approaching is a trusted ally or a deadly chameleon.

Players will be able to update their custom options to adjust many things on the Shapeshifter. Innersloth shared additional details on the developer blog:

Probability: In the lobby settings of the game, you will be able to change the number and chances of an impostor to have the Shapeshift ability. You can completely disable the ability to have the Shapeshift role.

for example 2 shapeshifter, with a 30% chance that a shapeshifter role will appear

Shape Change Duration: How long an impostor stays out of place after changing.

Leave Evidence of Metamorphosis: Whether or not there is physical evidence of a Shifter left in a room after the Impostor’s Metamorphosis.

The developers of Innersloth are planning an upcoming event where they will share more about the current state of Among Us and the next update, which does not yet have a release date. Probably take a look at the new roles for teammates, which will help them fight these devious impostors.

