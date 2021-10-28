Does the UK need a referendum on climate change pledges?





A new YouGov poll shows that the majority of British people are in favor of a referendum on the government’s net-zero proposal.

About 42% of adults say they support voting for the plan, while 30% oppose it and 28% do not. The Telegraph noted that a majority of 58% wanted an open vote on the issue when Unknown was excluded from the results.

new religion

The government energy white paper details the government’s long-term vision to achieve its net-zero target by 2050, including increased migration to renewable power such as offshore wind and expanded use of green technologies.

Among other strategies, this paper calls for zero-carbon buildings, energy efficiency, and drivers replacing cars with electric vehicles.

However, some argue that there is no democratic authority.

In an article for The Telegraph, Allister Heath said a referendum was essential because the political elite revolutionizes and treats voters as naughty or callous idiots.

He said the majority, at least in wealthy countries, want to improve the environment, reduce pollution, enhance biodiversity, treat animals better and prevent man-made catastrophes.

But he argued that this is where the near-universal consensus ends, as the details of how to proceed are explosively debatable and require legitimate democratic consent.

He concluded that the Green Challenge was so important and so dramatic that it was difficult to leave it to the vested interests of embracing net zero as if it were a new religion.

Earlier this year, Swiss voters rejected the proposed new climate law in a referendum 52% to 48%, which led to calls for a similar poll. Then-Swiss Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga said the defeat would make it very difficult for Switzerland to achieve its net zero target by 2050.

A new YouGov survey was commissioned by CAR26.org, a new, controversial campaign group that claims there are serious suspicions that CO2 has significant negative effects on the climate.

don’t act

Joseph Lewis of the Institute for Environmental Sciences said the proposal for a referendum on the issue was a sad reflection of Britain.

In an interview with GB News, he said that there is a better way to have a conversation about climate change than a yes or no vote, and the conversation goes beyond when we need to take action to address climate change and how we do it. Said I had to move.

Only then can we address real concerns about the way we are doing and whether our actions are correct, he added. He concluded that we need fewer words and better deeds.

Tony Blair Institutes Tim Lord rejected the idea that elites are behind the impetus for climate action. He said the irony of this is that the poorest people who will be most severely affected by unconstrained climate change are the poorest.

Lord agreed in the summer of 2019 that a net-zero target was introduced without any mention of plans in the 2017 elections with minimal debate in the House of Representatives, but was included in the Conservative Party manifesto ahead of the December 2019 elections.

Achieving net zero is a complex task that cannot be achieved without public support for both the overall goal and the policies needed to achieve it, but that doesn’t mean everyone supports every action, he said. Consensus must be obtained on a broad basis, and net zero must be based on a politics of harmony rather than division.

