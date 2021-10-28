Philly area men sold stolen US Open tickets for $ 3 million and pocketed millions, federal prosecutors say





Two Philadelphia-area men fraudulently sold thousands of stolen tickets to the US Open golf tournament in a scheme that cost the sport’s professional governing body nearly $ 3 million and allowed the men to pocket more than $ 1.8 million in combined profits, federal officials said Wednesday. .

Prosecutors allege that Jeremi Michael Conaway, of West Chester, and James Bell, of Glen Mills, who previously worked as ticket brokers for separate companies, acquired a total of 22,504 tickets in six years from a former employee of the ticket office of the American golf associations which had stolen and misappropriated the tickets.

That employee, Robert Fryer of Perkasie, was indicted by federal authorities in August for his participation in the scheme, which brought him $ 1.7 million in profits.

Prosecutors say that starting in 2013, before the US Open was held at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Fryer began stealing tickets for the first sporting event and then would deliver them, in person or by mail, to Conaway, who then resell the tickets for the best price through the anonymous ticket broker he worked for at the time.

Conaway, 46, then started his own business, Eagle Eye Ticketing Management, in 2014, where he continued to fraudulently sell the stolen tickets, authorities said.

Until 2019, prosecutors allege that Conaway resold 15,504 tickets with a face value of $ 2,564,083. Conaway paid Fryer $ 513,719 for his work and pocketed a profit of $ 1,276,134.

Eagle Eye Ticketing declined to comment on the charges.

Between 2017 and 2019, Bell, which operated the Philly-based Sherrys Theater Ticket Agency, allegedly bought at least 7,000 stolen US Open tickets from Fryer, which prosecutors say had a face value of more than 1.2 million bucks.

Bell, 69, paid Fryer $ 324,652 over time through PayPal, billing for alleged documents, then pocketed $ 598,234.

A person who answered the phone at Sherrys Tickets said Bell was not in the office and said he knew nothing about the charges. He didn’t comment further and hung up.

The USGA typically sells tickets for the annual US Open, one of the four major men’s golf championships, directly to fans or a select group of authorized resellers, and limits sales to 20 tickets per person or company.

The USGA sold tickets for the 2013 Merion event for $ 30 to $ 50 per day, with weekly badges selling at face values ​​of $ 125 to $ 175. But resale tickets on sites like StubHub and Ebay cost $ 250 for the day and up to $ 2,500 for a weekly badge.

Documents filed with the court indicate that Conaway and Bell would send an email to Fryer requesting batches of sometimes hundreds of tickets at a time.

In August, USGA officials said they learned of the theft when contacted by federal authorities several months earlier, and said they took steps to set up a new ticketing platform and hired a external auditor.

The USGA continues to appreciate the efforts of the FBI and the United States Attorneys’ Office, Eastern District of Pennsylvania in this investigation, spokeswoman Beth Major said in a statement.

Criminals who run ticket programs like this take advantage of the excitement surrounding big events; Fans should remember that any low-cost item that looks too good to be true must be cause for caution and concern, Acting U.S. lawyer Jennifer Arbittier Williams said in a statement.

Charges against Conaway were filed on September 20, while Bells was filed on Tuesday. They each face charges of conspiracy, as well as mail and email fraud, punishable by 100 years in prison and a fine of $ 1.25 million, prosecutors said. In addition, they would have to pay restitution to the USGA and forgo their profits, prosecutors said.

It was not immediately clear whether Bell or Conaway had hired lawyers. They will also not be in custody at a later date, a court spokesperson said.

Fryer, 39, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and wire and mail fraud, and faces up to 20 years in federal prison. He was released on October 4 on $ 25,000 bail, and a sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 8.

