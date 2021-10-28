Sunak promises to spend more as the UK emerges from the pandemic.





UK GDP +6.5% to 2021 vs previous forecast +4.0% OBRSunak’s Borrowing Prediction: Start Working on the Economy After the Pandemic Sunak Says the Government is Ready to Fight Inflation All Departments Commit to Increase Real Spending

LONDON, October 27 (Reuters) – Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak promises to increase public spending with stronger forecasts of an economic recovery after the UK lockdown, and from sharp inflation that could hit 5% next year. He promised to protect the household.

The new forecast projects the world’s fifth-largest economy to grow 6.5% in 2021, up from a 4.0% forecast in March when the UK was still under coronavirus lockdown.

“Today’s budget doesn’t draw a line from COVID,” Sunak said. “We’re going to be challenging for the next few months.” “But today’s budget starts working on preparing for a new economy after Corona.”

Sunak has announced a multi-billion dollar investment in infrastructure, education and other areas to help Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliver on his “leveling” promises to the voters.

He moved to ease the cost of living pressures on low-income families in a speech to Congress on Wednesday.

But this plan came with a price. UK budget forecasters say the state’s tax collection will be the largest since the 1950s. from the late 1970s.

Sunak said he wants to return to the Conservative party’s traditional tax cuts before the next election, which is scheduled for 2024.

“My job for the rest of this parliament is that taxes go down all the way, not go up,” Sunak said in an online discussion hosted by the Conservatives after the speech.

The higher growth forecast for 2021 meant the economy was expected to return to its pre-pandemic size at the turn of this year, rather than the second quarter of 2022, as predicted in March, although the economy is still later than other countries.

Long-term damage to the economy is also reduced, resulting in a permanent loss of 2% of production compared to the previously estimated 3%.

After the UK’s largest peacetime budget deficit to combat coronavirus, Sunak is now able to borrow less than previously anticipated.

The Office of Budget Responsibility forecasts a deficit of 7.9% of economic output for fiscal year 2021/22, lower than the previous forecast of 10.3% and nearly half of last year’s historic deficit.

OBR also lowered its borrowing forecast for next year.

UK Treasury prices rose and yields on the 30-year Treasury fell to their lowest level in a month as plans to sell public debt were curtailed.

Sunak ignored expectations of spending pressures, saying that all government departments would substantially increase all of them.

But Ben Zaranko, an analyst at the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, said the uptrend was not enough to reverse the cuts in the 2010s. “The austerity is over, but not canceled,” he said.

Sunak has announced new financial rules. Basic public sector net debt should decrease as a fraction of GDP and day-to-day public spending should be balanced with income within three years.

OBR said Sunak is in the process of meeting these rules.

Sunak has reduced the blow to working low-income families due to the loss of emergency welfare supplements. He also cut business rates for hard-hit sectors such as retail and hospitality for one year and frozen others.

Changes in benefits will cost more than £2 billion per year, while the cost of reducing business rates is £2.7 billion next year and over £900 million per year thereafter.

Drinkers could avoid higher alcohol tariffs of over £600 million per year.

“willingness to act” on inflation

Sunak spent most of his speech on the risks of rising inflation.

“I understand that people are concerned about global inflation, but they have a government that is ready and willing to act,” he said.

OBR says inflation will hit nearly 5% next year as trade rules exacerbate post-Brexit migration and supply bottlenecks.

Sunak announced additional measures to alleviate the truck driver shortage and said the increase in spending would come “with the need to keep inflation under control” in mind.

A major risk to the state’s finances is that recent inflationary rises last longer than expected and sharply push up the cost of public debt. A quarter of British pigs are more inflation-linked than most other wealthy economies.

A 1 percentage point increase in interest rates and inflation would cost taxpayers around £23 billion a year, which is what Sunak plans to raise through its higher social security contributions to fund health care and social welfare. is twice the

Sunak said it would create a buffer in the budget to meet the risk of higher debt costs from inflation.

Borrowing costs could start to rise when the Bank of England announces its policy decision for November next week.

Additional reports by Paul Sandle, Kate Holton, William James, Kylie MacLellan, Andrew MacAskill, and Costas Pitas Written by William Schomberg and David Milliken; Edited by Hugh Lawson and Diane Craft

