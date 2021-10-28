USMNT U-17 return to the pitch for their first training camp under new head coach Gonzalo Segares





CHICAGO (October 27, 2021) – The United States Men’s National Under-17 Team will be back in action for their first training camp under new head coach Gonzalo Segares from 1-8 November at the Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, California. The camp kicks off the 2022-23 cycle, which culminates with the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru.

Players born on or after January 1, 2006 are eligible for this World Cup cycle. Segares called on 35 players born in 2006 and one in 2007 – striker Diego Rocio. Many players have participated in the BioSteel YNT Regional Identification Centers over the past year – day-long sessions that bring together the best prospects in their home regions.

U-17 USMNT LINEUP BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN) – NOVEMBER TRAINING CAMP

GOALS (4): Ryan Carney (New England Revolution; Dunstable, Massachusetts), Fernando Delgado (Real Salt Lake; Glendale, Arizona), Julian Eyestone (FC Dallas, Dallas, Texas), Nicholas Holliday (North Carolina FC; Chapel Hill, North Carolina)

DEFENDERS (10): Brian Alanis (Houston Dynamo FC; Houston, Texas), John Andrus (Philadelphia Union; Fallston, Maryland), Riley Delgado (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.), Aaron Deppe (Chicago Fire FC; Coopersville, Michigan ), Christian Diaz (Los Angeles Football Club; San Bernadino, California), Tyler Hall (Inter Miami CF; Miramar, Florida), Gershon Henry (Real Salt Lake; Portage, Michigan), Christian Metelitasa (De Anza Force SC; San Mateo , CA), Javen Romero (Los Angeles Football Club; Los Angeles, CA), Oscar Verhoeven (San Jose Earthquakes; Pleasant Hill, CA)

MIDFIELDER (11): Edgar Bazan (Sporting Kansas City; Overland Park, Kan.), Adrian Gill (FC Barcelona / ESP; Denver, Colorado), Aaron Heard (St. Louis City FC; Fairfax, Virginia), Cruz Medina (San José Earthquakes; San Francisco, California), Edwyn Mendoza (San José Earthquakes; San Jose, California), Luis Moreno (Houston Dynamo FC; Houston, Texas), Tamir Ratovitz (Los Angeles Football Club; Los Angeles, California .), Matthew Schenfeld (FC Cincinnati; Louisville, Ky.), David Vazquez (Total Futbol Academy; Los Angeles, Calif.), Jude Wellings (Real Salt Lake; Birmingham, Michigan), Milo Wray (Portland Timbers; Portland, Ore. )

FORWARD (11): Moises Arciniega (Barca Residency Academy; Casa Grande, Arizona), Fidel Barajas (San Jose Earthquakes; Sacramento, Calif), Micah Burton (Austin FC; Mounds View, Minn.), Bajung Darboe (Philadelphia Union; Sun Prairie, Wisc.), Andre Gitau (Houston Dynamo FC; Richmond, Texas), Michael Luande (Seattle Sounders FC; Puyalluo, Washington), Christopher Olney Jr. (Philadelphia Union; Hillsborough, NJ), Diego Rocio (Philadelphia Union; Escondido , CA), Paolo Rudisill (LA Galaxy; Irvine, CA), Zion Vaughn (Real Salt Lake AZ; Chandler, Arizona), Luke Zielinski (Philadelphia Union; Weston, Connecticut)

Training camp will be conducted in accordance with full US Soccers return-to-play protocols. US Soccer requires all staff and players to be fully immunized in order to participate in USYNT training camps. As a leader in sport, the health and safety of all participants is the Federation’s top priority.

The event marks the first traditional USMNT U-17 training camp since the team competed in a UEFA development tournament in February 2020 in England, just before the start of the COVID-pandemic. 19 does not stop the world of sport. The 2021 Concacaf U-17 Championship and the 2021 FIFA U-17 World Cup have been canceled due to the pandemic.

While the players on the list are only 14 and 15, three already have professional United Soccer League experience. Earlier this month, goalkeeper Fernando Delgado made his Real Monarchs debut as the youngest goalkeeper to appear in a professional game. Defenseman Javen Romero also played three games this summer with the Las Vegas Lights in the USL Championship. Goalkeeper Nicholas Holliday has made five appearances this season for North Carolina FC in USL League One and his June debut saw him become the youngest player to play for an independent club in the league.

The roster also includes a number of personalities from last year’s inaugural MLS NEXT campaign, which followed the US Soccer Development Academy as the nation’s highest level of youth football. Forward Paulo Rudisill won the Ballon d’Or as the best U-15 player of the 2020-21 season, while midfielder Cruz Medina won the Ballon d’Or in the playoffs as the best player U-15 in the 2021 MLS NEXT Cup. Real Salt Lake won the inaugural National Under-15 Championship and three players from that team have been called up for the Under-17 – Delgado, defenseman Gershon Henry and midfielder Jude Wellings, who was named player of the match in the league game.

The players come from a total of 22 clubs, with the Philadelphia Union leading the way with five caps. The only player based in Europe is midfielder Adrian Gill, who currently plays at FC Barcelona academy. Eighteen states are represented on the roster, with 12 players coming from California.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2021/10/u17-usmnt-returns-to-the-field-for-first-training-camp-under-new-head-coach-gonzalo-segares The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos