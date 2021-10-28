Is the UK really the EU’s treasure island?





October 27, 2021

asserted

The UK provides 69% of the EU’s world trade surplus.

our verdict

This is suitable for trade in goods, but does not include trade in services. It’s also a number that can be misleading if you don’t understand exactly how it’s calculated.

“According to a shocking report by Facts4EU.Org, the EU’s ‘UK Treasure Island’ accounts for 69% of the bloc’s total global trade surplus.”

Daily Express, 19 October 2021.

Last week, Express revealed that “the EU’s ‘British Treasure Island'” accounts for 69% of “the total world trade surplus”, according to a new report from the campaign group Facts4EU.Org.

This figure is not accurate. 69% is an accurate figure when looking only at trade in goods (eg trade in physical objects), but not the overall trade surplus (which also includes trade in services such as financial services or travel). . Talking about the trade balance is also quite confusing, and it can be misleading if you don’t understand how the figure of 69% is calculated. The UK is an important trading partner of the EU, but at first glance it is not as important as the numbers suggest.

How is the 69% figure calculated?

By August 2021, EU countries had exported €2.1 trillion worth of goods and imported €1.9 trillion worth of goods outside the EU. This means that the EU has a trade surplus of 200 billion euros.

The EU’s goods trade surplus with the UK is 137 billion euros, or 69% of the total.

This figure may, at first glance, suggest that the UK is more important to the EU’s trade surplus than all other countries combined. This is why it can be misleading unless you understand how it is calculated.

Trade surplus figures aren’t really that simple because they consist of many positive and negative figures from different countries that largely cancel each other out when calculating the overall figure.

While this is technically correct that the EU’s goods surplus with the UK accounts for the majority of its goods trade surplus, it is also correct to say that the EU’s goods surplus with the UK is less than with other countries. —The United States, with the EU in goods trade surplus of 168 billion euros during the same period.

Nevertheless, the UK is certainly an important commodity market for the EU. This accounts for 14% of exports of EU goods to non-member countries and 5%, including exports between EU countries and leaving the bloc.

How about the service?

Another problem with this argument is that it only looks at trade in goods.

Using the goods trade surplus, Express’s article suggests that the trade war between the UK and the EU will have a far greater impact on the EU as it is a net exporter of goods.

However, the trade war could also affect trade in services, with the UK being a net exporter of services to the EU, reaching €20 billion in 2019, the most recent year data is available from the European Commission.

Combining goods and services, the EU had a trade surplus of 264 billion euros in 2019. The EU’s trade surplus with the UK was 106 billion euros.

