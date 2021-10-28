Rishi Sunak explains economic plans after coronavirus





Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak holds a budget box outside 11 Downing Street in central London ahead of the release of the spring statement at the House of Commons on March 3, 2021 in London, England.

Wiktor Szymanowicz | Barcroft Media | Getty Images

Spending billions of pounds on LONDON health care services and transport is one of the plans announced by UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak in his latest budget statement on Wednesday.

Sunak told members of the British Parliament that the government budget “provides a stronger economy, stronger growth for the British people and the UK is recovering faster than its main competitor”.

“Growth, jobs and debt reduction,” Sunak said. “There is no doubt, our plan is working.”

Sunak said the fall budget will start “working on preparing for a new post-Covid economy.” He added that the budget will help build an economy “suitable for a new era of optimism.”

Sunak announced at Congress that total departmental spending would increase by 150 billion ($207 billion), representing “the largest increase this century.”

This includes actions reported by the media prior to the official budget announcement. This includes allocating $5.9 billion to the UK National Health Service to help clean up the backlog of testing and those awaiting testing due to the strain on health care. Sector due to coronavirus pandemic.

The government will also provide $6.9 billion to non-London cities to improve public transport infrastructure.

He confirmed that the UK’s national living wage has been raised from 8.91 per hour to 9.50 an hour, which will take effect from 1 April.

Sunak said 11.5 billion would be used to build 180,000 new affordable homes over the next five years.

Other major budget spending plans include 2.6 billion to create 30,000 new schools for children with special education needs and disabilities.

Another 1.6 billion will go into providing new “T-Levels” or technical qualifications for 16-19 year olds.

‘The Challenging Background of Inflation’

Sunak said the government recognized the “challenging background of rising inflation” as prices rose to 3.1% in September. He cited data from the Office for Budget Responsibility, a public agency that provides independent forecasts, and expects the UK consumer price index to average 4% next year.

He said it would take months for the price pressure to ease and “it would be irresponsible to think that this problem can be solved overnight.”

However, Sunak said OBR has revised its growth outlook and expects the UK economy to return to pre-pandemic levels “by the year”.

Sunak told lawmakers that OBR currently expects the UK economy to grow by 6.5% in 2021.

OBR also downgraded its employment outlook to 5.2% from 12%.

Hospitality, Leisure Business ‘Cracked’

Following Sunak’s announcement, opposition Labor Prime Minister Rachel Reeves said the victory was won by “the cost of living crisis, the businesses hit by the supply chain crisis, schools and hospitals and families dependent on the police.” If you don’t understand what the Prime Minister is explaining, you’ll think he’s living in a parallel universe.”

Reeves said the budget would be “the highest sustained tax burden in peacetime” that workers would pay rather than multinationals like Amazon, real estate speculators or banks.

She said Sunak “burdened” workers without raising the National Insurance Tax, raising Congressional Taxes and supporting them in terms of VAT cuts to help skyrocket energy costs.

Rachel Winter, Investment Director at Killik & Co., said Sunak’s announcement of a national minimum wage increase “can help employees in the short term, but it could be another nail in the coffin for struggling hospitality and leisure businesses.” .- It was hit by a pandemic.”

Many of these companies, she explained, may have to raise prices to cover wage increases, which could increase inflation. Some companies may even invest in automation to save wages in the long run, she said.

Sunak has announced a 50% business rate discount on bills of up to 110,000 per year for the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors.

Kallum Pickering, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Wednesday that Sunak’s target to increase government spending to 3% of UK GDP is “It’s going to be a significant chunk compared to recent years,” he said.

