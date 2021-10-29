Finding the peak: cautious optimism about UK Covid case delays | covid





The COVID-19 pandemic has had many twists and turns, and situations often develop rapidly.

For most of October, confirmed cases in the UK increased daily, mainly driven by increases in England and Wales.

The situation has alarmed a number of prominent scientists, from the heads of the NHS federation to the British Medical Association, calling on governments to implement Plan B with a variety of voices. , compulsory use of face coverings and the introduction of vaccine passports in some settings.

However, while the increase may have stalled, at least on the surface, a modeler contributing to the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage) suggests that cases could decrease in the coming weeks without further action.

Professor John Edmunds, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, spoke on Wednesday’s BBC Radio 4s Today program about the work of three groups of researchers modeling a potential scenario pointing in a similar direction.

“If you come to an agreement, I think we’ll all see cases leveling off or declining in the next few weeks,” said Edmunds, who sat at Sage.

One reason for this is that a decrease in cases is expected in children in the group with the highest level of infection. Edmunds said over the past few months, the epidemic has actually been driven by a huge number of cases in children, which will eventually lead to high levels of immunity.

However, while the model provides grounds for optimism, caution is warranted. New Covid cases reported in the UK declined for the fourth straight day after reaching a recent daily high of 52,009 on 21 October. However, it has risen again over the past two days, reaching 43,941 on Wednesday.

And that might be the tip of the iceberg. The latest Zoe Covid study figures based on PCR and lateral flow test data from up to 5 days ago show that there are an average of 92,953 new daily cases of Covid-19 symptoms in the UK, with about 1 in 56 people in the UK being infected with the virus. Symptom.

Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London notes that the models point in a similar direction, but there is uncertainty about when the peak will appear.

Another consideration is that many schools in the UK are closed during the school holidays. Although it is not expected to appear immediately, infections have previously decreased among children. However, experts say rest can lead to reduced testing.

In an interview with The Guardian this week, Edmunds said it’s too early to say whether the case has peaked.

After half a year we will have to evaluate where we are. Are the cases starting to increase again? he said

This situation may not be the same in all regions. London, for example, had the lowest rate of Covid cases in the country during the fall, despite relatively low vaccination rates. . Meanwhile, in some parts of the southwest, the incidence increased significantly over the same period.

In other words, cases may increase again after half a year in some regions, but not in others.

It will be a few more weeks before it becomes clear whether the UK’s cases are actually declining.

If cases have peaked, it means that hospitalizations for COVID-19 will soon peak. But questions remain as to whether Covid cases and hospitalizations will level off or decrease, as concerns this winter could be higher than normal for flu and other respiratory infections and the NHS is already loading a massive backlog of routine care. . That would be enough to prevent unsustainable pressure on the NHS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/28/looking-for-the-peak-the-cautious-optimism-over-stalling-uk-covid-cases The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos