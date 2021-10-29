USGA unveils new course for 2022 US Open at Country Club





It’s a 130-yard downhill par-3 that will serve as the 11th hole (it’s usually the 12th hole on the clubs main course). It can play as short as 105 yards or as long as 142, and the USGA plans to give golfers that yardage differential on consecutive days.

It will be one of the shortest holes in US Open history, but it offers plenty of bite, with a table green rolling all around and four bunkers defending the green. The green has been enlarged to its original size in recent years by architect Gil Hanse.

The new par-3 is sandwiched between 499 and 473 yard par-4s. To make room for this new 11th hole, the USGA eliminated what was previously the fourth par-4 hole.

There aren’t enough short holes in golf anymore, said Jeff Hall, director of the USGA Championship. It’s a pitching wedge hole, but it still calls for execution at a high level. And if you don’t, you’ll pay the price.

The USGA unveiled the route of the 2022 course during a media event Thursday. The Country Club has 27 holes, and the USGA uses a composite course and even mixes up a few t-shirts for their championships. The US Open 2022 will feature 14 holes of the main course (the Clyde and Squirrel 9s) and 3 holes of the Primrose 9. The course will measure 7,264 meters and play 35-35-70. The 9th and 10th holes of the main course will be used as a driving range.

Next year’s tournament will be TCC’s first USGA Championship since the 2013 US Amateur. The club’s three previous US Opens have all ended in the playoffs, including the 1913 Championship, in which the amateur Brookline Francis Ouimet has beaten the best golfers in the world and put American golf on the map. The club are also famous for hosting the 1999 Ryder Cup in which the United States made a boisterous comeback on the final day.

It’s fantastic to come back to one of our founding clubs, Hall said. Its old school. You stand on the first tee of the Country Club and look right over there and say, This is a US Open golf course.

The course has undergone several small renovations over the past decade to prepare for the USGA Championships and accommodate today’s heavy hitters.

The other big change for the US Open is the 14th hole in the championship, which previously played as a par 4 but has been extended to a par 5 for 619 yards.

It’s a pretty legitimate three-shot hole, Hall said.

Another signature hole will be # 5, a 310-yard par-4 with a new raised tee. The green is small and surrounded by several bunkers, but today’s heavy hitters will certainly be aiming for the flag, and maybe not even with the driver.

I am fascinated to see how the modern golfer plays this particular hole, said Hall. Is this a strategic approach? I doubt it a little. I think a lot of them are going to come after him, hit him up there. But it’s a very small target.

The rough will be ruthless, as is customary in USGA events. Hall said the first cut will be 1 inch, some holes will have a second cut at 3 inches, and the deep rough will be 5 inches. Around the greens, the rough will only be 1 and 5 inches.

The idea is to place some emphasis on driving the golf ball down the fairway, controlling your golf ball around the greens, Hall said. It’s an important part of the overall US Open test.

Ben Volin can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.

