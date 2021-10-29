UK summons French ambassador to escalate fishing dispute





Britain has summoned the French ambassador after France detained a British trawler as a long-standing dispute over fishing rights escalated after Brexit.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “I have instructed European Minister Wendy Morton to call the French ambassador to the UK tomorrow to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threat to Britain and the Channel Islands.”

Paris tightens customs and sanitary controls on cargo at its border on Wednesday night, stricter inspections of trucks to and from France, and trawlers to land their catch at some French ports if disputes over fishing rights are not resolved. announced that it would be banned. . France has also repeated threats to cut electricity supplies to Britain.

British trawler Cornelis Gert Jan appeared in court on Thursday for illegally fishing scallops and could face a €75,000 fine.

France’s European Minister Clement Beaune said in a television interview on Thursday that the new stricter controls were aimed at allowing the UK to issue more fishing licenses after months of discussion. “It’s time to speak the language of power because the British government fears everything it understands,” he told CNews. “There will be no tolerance and no compromise.”

A UK government spokesperson said France’s actions were “unjustified” and “appears to be incompatible with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) or broader international law on the EU side”.

But Jersey succumbed to French pressure on Thursday and increased the number of boats that can fish in its territorial waters. The autonomous province, which relies on Britain for defense, said it was “very disappointed” about France’s retaliatory action.

It added 20 additional permits for French vessels, raising the total number of fishing permits in territorial waters to 162 starting Friday. Of these, 113 are permanent and 49 are temporary, ending January 31, 2022. But from Sunday, 55 ships will still lose their rights.

The UK government says France’s proposal to threaten to sabotage trade over the important Dover-Calais route probably violated post-Brexit agreements with the EU.

“The government has approved 98% of applications for permits for EU vessels permitting fishing in UK waters, and we will continue to consider further evidence on the rest as it becomes clear.”

The European Commission said it was “in talks with both sides to resolve this issue as soon as possible”. “All licensed French vessels must be licensed,” he added. Those officials were involved in the deal with Jersey.

Tensions over fishing rights are escalating after Britain rejected a request from some French ships to fish in British waters under the Brexit deal. Anyone who can prove historically has fished is eligible for a license to continue.

Post-Brexit UK Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with post-Brexit developments with this unique weekly insight from Public Policy Editor Peter Foster and Senior FT Writer. Sign up here.

About 1,700 EU ships have been licensed, but most of the fewer than 200 are disputed over French ships’ rights to operate in waters 6 to 12 nautical miles off the British coast or off the Isle of Jersey.

France claims that after providing data and documentation on the boat’s past fishing activities to support the application, only half of those eligible continue to have a fishing license.

The Commission and EU member states have not yet supported France’s action against the UK, but Brussels is examining evidence of historic fishing on French boats.

Former British national security adviser Peter Ricketts said: “It’s not the way Britain and France treat each other. Rather than trying to show how hard both sides are, quiet negotiations are needed to reach a reasonable compromise before this goes out of hand and causes real economic damage. In other words, a little diplomacy.”

trade secret

The FT has revised Trade Secrets, a must-read daily briefing on the changing face of international trade and globalization.

Register here to understand the countries, companies and technologies shaping the new global economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/efa3e0f5-916d-403a-b0b2-24e96c7ca4a7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos