By increasing flights within the UK Rishi Sunak Reveals Conservative Party’s True Priorities | Leo Murray





I don’t like to keep complaining, so I’ll start with the good news on Wednesday’s budget announcement that domestic air passenger duty (APD) will be cut in half. It won’t take long.

Best of all, the domestic APD cuts now only apply to passengers on the cheapest seat discount fares. The Treasury Department negotiated changes that could save 39 on internal private jet flights and 13 for first-class travelers, but fortunately that didn’t happen. It is also true that the overall direct impact on carbon emissions of these new tax incentives for domestic air travel is likely to be small. Domestic flights account for only 4% of British airways emissions, and this rate cut won’t change that much.

But I’m still banging my head on the table for this news. why? First, the symbolism of lowering taxes on the most environmentally harmful modes of transport, such as the UK hosting Cop26, an existentially important international climate conference. According to the government’s own figures, traveling by plane from London to Cop26 in Glasgow emits 154 kg CO2e, 5.5 times more than the same journey by train. Airplanes here are no faster than trains. Colleagues from the Campaign for Better Transport recently raced this route, arriving within two minutes of each other. Domestic flights per passenger kilometer are much worse for the climate than long-distance routes because they consume a lot of fuel during take-off and landing.

Possible our own research shows that most people prefer to travel by climate-friendly trains over polluting airplanes, but cost is a major barrier. which? We recently discovered that domestic flights to popular British vacation destinations are on average 50% cheaper than other rail routes. Making these flights cheaper with more tax cuts seems very perverse, especially since the income of UK domestic passengers is usually around twice the national average.

The Treasury’s shtick on domestic APD cuts is about union connectivity on the subject of a recent government committee that concluded that regions across the UK need help setting up better transport links. However, the review specifically stated that adequate air passenger tariff rates for impractical travel by rail were a major concern. There is one part of the UK where this really applies. Northern Ireland (airports on the Scottish Highlands and islands are already APD-free; regular visitors to Jersey and Guernsey may no longer need help to avoid taxes). By far the UK’s most popular domestic air route is from London to Edinburgh, with 41 trains daily. Those moaning about the Schleb down to Cornwall would be better off asking the government what happened to the integrated rail plan, which is now delayed by about nine months. As Network Rail recommended a year ago in its decarbonization plan, electrification of the Cornish Main Line to London will improve reliability and reduce travel times through increased speed and acceleration. Whether rail travel is realistic will depend on investment in the UK rail network, and the budget has not done anything to provide clarity on this.

The real reason for domestic APD cuts is political. This is what the pandemic-wrapped UK aviation industry has been tormenting the Treasury for years, and the government has wanted to throw its bones into the sector at a difficult time. Everyone knows it doesn’t help much. But the fact that the government values ​​symbolism helping the aviation industry more highly than climate symbolism encouraging people to make short-haul trips in the most climate-destructive mode available when the planet’s fate is in balance at Cop26 is something disturbing about it. signal. Priority.

It also adds a new picture of problematic ideological limits to this government’s climate action. This is the most worrying part of the APD tax cut. The transport decarbonization plan, released in the summer, includes a foreword emphasizing that it’s not about stopping people from doing things, it’s about doing the same things differently. We will still fly on vacation, but we will fly with more efficient aircraft using more sustainable fuels. However, sustainable aviation fuels accounted for less than 0.1% of jet fuel consumed in 2019, and by 2050, when the UK commits to achieving net zero carbon emissions, it is a reliable source that expects all future jet fuels to come from sustainable sources. There is no analysis. The government’s Grand Zero Strategy, announced last week, repeated these magical ideas about aviation, and as a result, the Climate Change Commission, a legal adviser to the Climate Change Commission, is one of the strategy’s major failures in its plan to manage rising demand for air travel. Absent selected. . It’s not just air travel. The UK’s climate plan has no target to reduce the miles of fossil-fueled vehicles traveling on UK roads and is embarrassingly weak in measures to reduce energy demand in buildings.

Basically, the climate action challenge for governments is simple. All we can do is decarbonize and do less of the things we can’t do. But the second half of this very basic and obvious formula is one that the Boris Johnson administration refuses to even speak publicly. Witness the humorous publication and immediate reversal of a study commissioned on a behavior change initiative to help people eat less raw and less meat. These are two inseparable high-carbon activities that we must collectively do less than to achieve our climate goals.

Domestic flights to small island countries like the UK should be one of the easiest things to give up on to deal with the evolving climate crisis (in fact, France is already showing the way). But until governments free themselves from the pretense that this challenge can be solved without giving up, we will be stuck on the road to disaster.

