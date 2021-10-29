American woman in Bali “murder in suitcase” freed from prison





DENPASAR, Indonesia – An American woman convicted of helping kill her mother on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali in 2014 was released from prison Friday after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence and will be deported to the States -United.

The severely beaten body of wealthy Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese-Mack, 62, was found in the trunk of a parked taxi at the upscale St. Regis Bali Resort in August 2014.

Heather Mack, who was almost 19 and a few weeks pregnant, and her 21-year-old boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were arrested a day later after being found at a hotel about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the St. Regis.

Police said hotel CCTV showed the couple had an argument with the girls’ mother in the hotel lobby shortly before the murder, which allegedly took place in a hotel room.

An Indonesian court sentenced Mack to 10 years in prison for helping Schaefer murder his mother and stuffing the body into a suitcase. Schaefer was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Their daughter, Stella Schaefer, was born shortly before her parents were sentenced in 2015. Under Indonesian law, she was allowed to live with her mother in her cell at Kerobokan Women’s Prison until the age of 2, and Mack has entrusted the care of her cubs. daughter to an Australian until her release from prison.

Mack and his mother had a rocky relationship, with officials confirming that police had been called to the family home in Oak Park, Ill., Dozens of times.

In 2016, Robert Bibbs, a cousin of Schaefer, pleaded guilty to helping plan the murder in exchange for $ 50,000 Mack was to inherit, and was sentenced the following year to nine years in prison.

Mack, now 26, was escorted through a crowd of reporters outside Kerobokan Women’s Prison in Denpasar, the provincial capital of Bali, in a waiting car that took her to an office immigration station near Balis International Airport on Friday morning.

Wearing a mask, sunglasses and an orange vest from an immigrant deportee, she made no comment to reporters except to say, Oh my God … you’re crazy! behind the car window.

A few of Mack’s friends were seen welcoming him outside the prison, including Oshar Putu Melody Suartama, an Australian married to a Balinese who raised Stella.

Mack’s sentence was shortened by a total of 34 months due to reductions that are often given to prisoners on important holidays due to their good behavior, including a six-month remission granted on the feast of Indonesian independence in August, said Lili, the director of the prison. director, which has only one name.

Lili said Mack was entitled to a reduced sentence under Indonesian law for good behavior and that Mack was also involved in activities organized by correctional officers, such as organizing fashion shows featuring drawings of inmates and their learning to dance.

She described Mack being a little shocked and sad and scared when she was about to leave, but we all encouraged her and reassured her that everything would be fine.

Heather used to say that prison has changed her life a lot, she adores Indonesia and the people around her for all these years, Lili said: She will be missed so much and us too here.

Mack will have to stay at the immigration detention center for a few days while the plane tickets and travel documents are ready, said Amrizal, head of the Bali immigration office for the Ministry of Law and Rights. of Man.

Amrizal, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, said his office is coordinating with the US consulate in Bali to repatriate the mother and child.

Mack has not seen his daughter for about 20 months because authorities halted prison visits during the coronavirus pandemic, but Indonesian law allows their reunion now that Mack has been released. Her lawyer, Yulius Benyamin Seran, said earlier that Mack asked the girl to stay with her foster family to avoid media attention.

However, Amrizal said Indonesian regulations would not allow it. Minors must be accompanied by their mother when their mother is deported, there is no policy that allows a mother to leave her minor child here. “

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/us-woman-bali-suitcase-murder-freed-jail-80847495 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos