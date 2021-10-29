Brexit: France detains British boat over arguing over expanding fishing rights





“With a few exceptions, all French ports will no longer be accessible to British ships,” France’s European Minister Clement Beaune told French TV station CNEWS.

He added that if the closures take effect on Tuesday, around three or four ports will remain open to British fishing vessels, the exact number will be determined next week.

Beaune also said security checks, which began on Wednesday night, intercepted two British ships that were “not compliant”.

French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin said earlier that two British ships had been suspended and fined and one had diverted to French ports.

One of them was not on the EU-approved British fishing vessel list, and the local government director said the order was “immediately issued” to divert the vessel to the French port of Le Havre.

A UK government spokeswoman said the measures proposed by France were “unjustified” and “appears to be incompatible with the Brexit agreement or broader international law”.

“It is regrettable that the confrontational language used consistently by the French government on this issue has made it more difficult to resolve this situation,” the spokesperson said in a statement. did,” he said.

Girardin said in a statement that the other was fined for not following orders by French authorities to allow French authorities to board the vessel and conduct inspections. Further inspection by the French Maritime Police found no further violations of fishing regulations.

The boat stopped on the shores of Le Havre in the English Channel. The statement added that “there could be a legal proceeding to confiscate the catch of the first fishing vessel and the vessel itself without bail,” adding that “the captain of the fishing vessel risks being subject to criminal sanctions.”

fishery right

The fine represents the latest tension in a long-standing dispute between Britain and France over the rights of French and British ships to fish in their respective countries’ territorial waters after Brexit.

France’s recent move follows the UK government’s refusal to grant post-Brexit fishing permits to some French fishermen. Beaune said nearly half of French applications to fish in British waters were rejected. A spokesperson for the EU Commission told reporters on Tuesday that as of October 1, the UK had granted licenses to 15 of 47 French small ships that had applied for fishing in territorial waters.

Of the remaining vessels, France has agreed to withdraw its applications for 17 vessels deemed to have poor evidence of fishing activity in pre-Brexit British waters, a spokesperson said.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex told reporters on Thursday that around 40% of French applications for fishing in British waters have not yet been approved. This number depends on the fishing area. However, a UK government spokesman said on Thursday that 98% of applications for permits for fishing in UK waters from EU ships had been delivered.

“Our ministers are working on this 24/7, but at the same time I want to tell the UK government that our interests are respected and that our promises are kept,” Catex said.

He wants “easing” but added that the UK government “has all the keys to achieving it”.

The French government said in a statement that “targeted measures” against the UK from 2 November would include tightening customs and sanitation inspections, systematic security inspections of UK ships and increased inspections of trucks to and from the UK.

Beaune added that “systematic inspections” of trucks also include cargo. These inspections are “not intended to block contact and access, but to be very stringent about inspections,” he added.

“This is a fight, not a war,” Girardin told French radio station RTL on Thursday morning. The French government added in a statement that “France does not rule out a review of its energy supply to the UK”.

“Now we have to speak the language of force, because … this British government just understands this,” Beaune said. “We cannot be in an atmosphere of trust with a neighbor who is a partner who does not respect the rules.”

The UK government said Wednesday it would forward its concerns to the European Commission and the French government before the latest measures are announced.

A committee spokesman said in a statement Thursday that the EU would continue to discuss the matter with Britain and France.

According to the statement, the EU stressed that “all licensed French vessels must be licensed”.

They also affirmed that “the trade and cooperation agreements with the UK are clear. Vessels operating in these waters should continue to be allowed.”

