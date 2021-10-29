Lenders raise UK mortgage rates as inflation fears persist





Banks of England and building associations have begun raising mortgage rates in response to rising inflation, marking the end of the era of ultra-low borrowing costs and putting additional pressure on household finances.

HSBC and NatWest raised rates for flat rate deals on Thursday, with Barclays expected to follow up on Friday. Halifax, Nationwide and Santander have made similar moves over the past two weeks.

Markets expect the Bank of England (BoE) to start raising rates from record lows as early as early next month, with the base rate rising to 1.25% by the end of next year.

The imminent rise in borrowing costs for homeowners will put additional pressure on family finances already expanded by higher energy rates and soaring inflation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has warned that inflation will rise above 4% in this week’s budget, while the Office for Budget Responsibility predicts that mortgage interest payments will rise 13% annually through 2023.

Households have been facing a stagnant standard of living for years, according to a post-budget forecast from the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, and the Resolution Foundation said Thursday that households will increase their taxes by an average of £3,000 each year through 2024-25. predicted that it would. High-income earners are most affected.

Ultra-low interest rates have helped fuel a widespread real estate market as house prices soar in most parts of the UK.

“Homeowners need to know that this is a case not a rate hike,” said Laura Suter, head of investment personal finance. Broker AJ Bell.

AJ Bell’s calculations based on OBR projections show that a borrower with a £250,000 mortgage loan fixed earlier this year and renewed in 2023 will add £600 per year to their mortgage costs. A person with a £450,000 loan increases the cost by £1,068 per year.

suggestion

Borrowers took advantage of a “mortgage war” that lasted a year. During this period, lenders struggled to offer the cheapest headline rates, with long-term five-year fixed rates of less than 1%.

But as the outlook for inflation dimmed, lenders quickly raised interest rates.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said earlier this month that the central bank must “act” to control inflation. The next rate decision is expected from the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee next week.

“Regardless of what actually happens to the base rate, the only kind of fixed rate that mortgage borrowers are interested in at the moment is already moving as expectations rise,” said David Hollingworth, the broker’s deputy director. L&C Mortgage.

Barclays raises the interest rate on its two-year fixed home loan to 0.91% on Friday and the 60% mortgage rate to 1.25%.

Budget Day Nationwide raised most mortgage rates to 60% and 75%. The day before, Santander withdrew all three-year fixed rate transactions and raised the fixed rate, leaving none below 1%. Changes announced last week mean no less than 1% 5-year corrections for both NatWest and Nationwide.

