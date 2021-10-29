US in talks to compensate families separated at border





The US Department of Justice is in talks to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to every child and parent who has been separated due to a Trump-era practice of dividing families at the border

By ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 5:30 a.m.

2 minutes to read

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterSend this article

SAN DIEGO – The US Department of Justice is in talks to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to every child and parent who has been separated due to a Trump-era practice of dividing families at the border, a said on Thursday a person familiar with the discussions to settle the lawsuits.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the government was planning to pay about $ 450,000 to each affected person. A person familiar with the talks told The Associated Press that figure is under review but has changed, but not dramatically. The person spoke on condition of anonymity as the discussions are private.

Discussions are continuing and there is no guarantee that the two sides will reach an agreement.

About 5,500 children have been separated from their parents under President Donald Trump’s zero tolerance policy, under which parents were separated from their children to face criminal charges for crossing the border illegally, according to court documents in a federal case in San Diego. Inadequate tracking systems caused the separation of many of them for an extended period of time. The payments are intended to compensate for the psychological trauma.

Lawyers for the families are also seeking permanent legal status in the United States for those separated under the practice, which a judge interrupted in June 2018, six days after Trump arrested him in the middle of a international reaction.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

The settlement talks involve several law firms. The American Civil Liberties Union is representing the parents in the San Diego case.

The National Immigration Litigation Alliance represents five mothers and their children who have been separated for more than two months, including four children who were sent to detention centers in New York City. An Arizona federal judge rejected the government’s offer to dismiss the case last year.

No amount of money can compensate for the pain and suffering these parents and children have endured under this unacceptable and unprecedented policy, said Trina Realmuto, executive director of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance.

A report by an inspector general of the Department of Justice published in January indicated that a resolute focus on increasing immigration prosecutions had come at the expense of careful and appropriate consideration of the impact of lawsuits on family units and child separations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/us-talks-compensate-families-separated-border-80847461 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos