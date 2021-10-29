How does Corona end? The world is watching Britain | Laura Spinney





As Cop26 unfolds in Glasgow this weekend, one collective behavior issue takes center stage with another. It seems important to point out that the pandemic is not over as COVID-19 has been described as a dress rehearsal for our ability to tackle the bigger problem of the climate crisis. Instead, to solve the COVID-19 problem, joined-up thinking has become more important than ever.

The final game was obvious for a while. Rather than completely eradicating Covid-19, the country will get used to it. The jargon for a disease that must host indefinitely is endemic. This means that, in this case, the disease-causing factor Sars-CoV-2 virus always circulates in the population, resulting in periodic but somewhat predictable disease outbreaks. No country has yet entered a milder endemic disease. All of them were still riding the plague stage beasts.

In the pandemic stage, outbreaks are unpredictable and bad. Too many people remain vulnerable to the virus because they have yet to encounter the currently dominant Delta variant that transmits even among unvaccinated or fully vaccinated people. Even if the virus doesn’t make them all seriously ill, it will find most of them eventually.

Only when these susceptibility pools are depleted can we say the epidemic is over, said Adam Kucharski, an epidemic modeler at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. From then on, the spread of the disease will be maintained by softer forces such as the gradual weakening of the population’s immunity and the emergence of relatively mild new mutations. However, no one knows yet when that will happen, as there is uncertainty about how long humans remain immune to Sars-CoV-2 after natural infection or vaccination, and whether the virus can produce mild mutations.

One thing is clear. The transition to endemic will occur at different times in different countries and regions. With its high incidence and vaccination rates, it’s not unreasonable to think that the UK could be among the countries closest to the tipping point. So other countries are watching it closely.

About three times more contagious than the original Wuhan strain of Sars-CoV-2, the delta has not yet reached many countries, but has been dominating the UK since May and has spread like wildfire since Freedom Day on the 19th. July. This is why some scientists believe that the UK is entering the final wave of epidemics that will move out of the endemic stage next spring.

Others think the pandemic has a few more waves left even in the UK. The impact may be smaller than in the past, especially since vaccines have broken much of the link between infection and hospitalization. But the British could face another year or more of mass deaths of vulnerable people, others reporting the debilitating effects of the long covid, and health systems creaking with tension and potentially cracking. report that there is.

All countries will eventually become endemic, but the UK is heading there very quickly and there will inevitably be a cost of living. Even in highly vaccinated populations, spreading the virus carries other risks. The current high number of cases in the UK may increase the risk of the emergence of the strain of concern, said modeler Robin Thompson at the University of Warwick.

We have not yet seen a strain of Covid that causes serious illness despite being fully vaccinated. Touch the tree. Didier Trono, a virologist at the Ecole Polytechnique Fdrale de Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland, is cautiously optimistic that SARSars-CoV-2 is approaching the limits of its adaptive capacity. Although new strains such as AY.4.2, which recently started spreading in the UK, continue to emerge, they are at best slightly more contagious than Delta, and the current disease is not as dramatic as it was in early 2020. However, as immunity increases in a population, the selective pressure that causes the virus to mutate and escape immunity also increases. Vaccinologists are working hard to prepare for these risks.

It’s a race to the finish line, a race where the fastest person can’t win. At this point, vaccines are protecting us individually, not collectively. But the form that an endemic disease will take will be formed collectively. The future of COVID-19 may be as light as a cold, but it could be worse. The response to this future disease will need to be more burdensome than the response to the flu, which includes only an annual immunization campaign. Kucharski said that while the coronavirus is endemic, he doesn’t think we can rule out a situation where it will put overwhelming pressure on the health care system in a few years.

That’s why the pandemic is still a matter of collective action, whether and when exit wave masks and other mild social distancing measures need to be met, and why, among them, the high adoption rate of booster shots who deserves it. This strategy must remain as agile as the virus, which also means ensuring that there are no trade-offs between booster campaigns in rich countries and initial vaccinations in poor countries. Sars-CoV-2 was cornered but not tamed. There is still a lot of water. And, as Cop26 reminds us, it’s just a dry run.

