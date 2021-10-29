A UK study found that vaccinated people easily transmit the Delta mutation at home.





LONDON, October 28 (Reuters) – A strain of the delta coronavirus can be easily transmitted from vaccinated people to family contacts, a UK study found on Thursday.

An Imperial College London study shows how the highly contagious Delta mutation can spread even in vaccinated populations.

Researchers emphasized that they did not undermine the claim to vaccinate as the best way to reduce serious illness caused by COVID-19, and that booster doses are needed.

They found that the vaccinated people cleared their infection faster, but the peak viral load remained similar to that of the unvaccinated people.

Dr Anika Singanayagam, co-author of the study, said: “By conducting repeated and frequent sampling of contacts of cases of COVID-19, we have shown that vaccinated people “We discovered that infection can be contagious and contagious,” he said. .

“Our findings provide important insight into why the delta strain continues to cause high COVID-19 cases worldwide, even in highly vaccinated countries.”

The study, which enrolled 621 participants, found that out of 205 family contacts of people infected with Delta COVID-19, 38% of the unvaccinated contacts tested positive, while 25% of the vaccinated contacts tested positive.

On average, vaccinated contacts who tested positive for COVID-19 were vaccinated longer than those who tested negative, and the authors say this is evidence of weakened immunity and supports the need for booster immunization.

Imperial epidemiologist Neil Ferguson said the delta’s contagiousness meant Britain was unlikely to reach “herd immunity” for a long time.

“That could happen in the next few weeks,” he told reporters. “If the current transmission of an epidemic peaks and then starts to decline, by definition we’ve reached herd immunity in some sense, but it won’t be permanent.”

“Contagion still occurs because immunity weakens and becomes incomplete over time. That’s why booster programs are so important.”

Report by Alistair Smout; Edited by Barbara Lewis

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

