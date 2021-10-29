Senior US General Warns China’s Military Progress ‘Astonishing’ As US Hindered by ‘Brutal’ Bureaucracy





Outgoing Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten echoed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s characterization of China as a “stimulus threat” while calling Russia a threat most imminent.

“Calling China a stimulus threat is a useful term because the rate at which China is moving is staggering,” Hyten told reporters at a Defense Writers Group panel discussion on Thursday morning. “The pace at which they are evolving and the trajectory they find themselves on will overtake Russia and the United States if we don’t do something to change it. It will happen. So I think we have to do something.”

“It’s not just the United States, but the United States and our allies because that’s what really changes the game,” Hyten added. “If it’s just the United States, it’s going to be problematic in five years. But if it’s the United States and our allies, I think we can be good for a while.”

Hyten’s comments come a week after a failed US hypersonic test and as tensions between the United States and China remain high over the Taiwan issue. He reiterated the US concern expressed by his direct superior, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley, over the recently reported Chinese hypersonic test which Milley called “very close” to a “Sputnik moment. “. Asked about the Financial Times’ initial report on the hypersonic test, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the August test was “a spacecraft, not a missile.”

Hyten said his successor will need to focus on ‘speed’

Hyten is set to retire next month and, in what will likely be some of his last public remarks as vice president, he encouraged his as yet unknown successor “in everything he touches. focus on speed and reinsert speed into the Pentagon process. ”Hyten previously served as commander of US Strategic Command, where he was in charge of the country’s nuclear stockpile and overseeing strategic threats against the United States.

“Although we are making marginal progress, the Defense Department is still incredibly bureaucratic and slow,” Hyten said. “We can go fast if we want to, but the bureaucracy we are putting in place is just brutal.”

Hyten declined to elaborate on what is known about China’s hypersonic missile test over the summer, simply confirming that a test has taken place and “this is of great concern.”

But he clarified that Russia is the most imminent threat to the United States due to more than 1,500 nuclear weapons deployed, saying China has around 20% of them.

The hypersonic and nuclear weapons that China is building, Hyten said, are only partially tied to Taiwan. Rather, they are “destined for the United States of America”.

“We’ve got to assume that, and we’ve got to plan for that, and we’ve got to be ready for it, and that’s the position they’re putting us in with the weapons they’re building.”

Earlier Thursday, China reiterated its long-standing opposition to any official and military contact between the United States and Taiwan, responding to remarks by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in an exclusive interview with CNN. Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, Tsai became the first Taiwanese leader in decades to confirm the presence of US troops on the island for training purposes and said the threat from Beijing was growing “every day.”

“Chinese military capabilities are far superior to that,” Milley told Bloomberg News. “They develop rapidly in space, in cyber and then in the traditional domains of land, sea and air.”

The United States carried out nine hypersonic tests against “hundreds” by China

Hyten pointed to the development of hypersonic weapons to highlight the stark difference between the approaches of the United States and China. He said the United States had carried out nine hypersonic tests in the past five years or so, while “the Chinese have carried out hundreds.”

“Simple numbers versus hundreds is not a good place,” Hyten said. “Now that doesn’t mean we’re not moving fast in the hypersonic development process, what that tells you is that our approach to development is fundamentally different.”

Hyten also criticized the American attitude towards failure, arguing that it has curtailed development.

“We have decided that failure is bad,” Hyten said. “No, failure is part of the learning process. And if you want to get back up to speed, you better figure out how to get the speed back in. [sic] and it means taking risks and it means learning from failures and it means failing quickly and moving forward quickly. “

A failed test of a hypersonic glide vehicle last week underscored Hyten’s point. A rocket thruster, used to accelerate a hovered vehicle to hypersonic speeds, failed, the Pentagon said, and the rest of the test was unable to continue. Officials have started a review of the test to find out why the rocket thruster failed, and there is currently no date set for another test.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, meanwhile, has learned from failed tests to accelerate development, Hyten argued.

Unlike Kim Jong Un’s father, Hyten said, “He decided not to kill scientists and engineers when they failed, he decided to encourage him and let them learn by failing. And they did. – built an ICBM nuclear capability because they test and fail and understand the risks. “

