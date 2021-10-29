UK government to remove all countries from red travel list in latest update





The UK government has removed all countries from the red list this evening, announcing a number of changes to the travel system.

As of Monday, no country is on the red list and seven other countries will be removed from the list, Transport Minister Grant Shops announced Thursday evening.

Shapps confirmed that the rest of the countries will be removed from the list on November 1st at 4am.

But tonight’s announcement doesn’t mean a complete end to the redlist. This will continue and may be added again in the future if the situation worsens.

Shapps said, “We remain on the Red List as a precautionary measure to protect public health and are prepared to add countries and territories back if necessary as the UK’s first line of defense.”

The announcement follows earlier this month reducing the red list to just seven countries and the government’s decision to retire the traffic light system previously made more intuitive for travelers.

Currently, only Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela remain on the red list.

Shapps also announced that starting Monday, eligible travelers from more than 30 new countries, including Peru and Uganda, will be added to the UK government’s inbound immunization policy, bringing the total number of countries on this list to over 135.

This means that once a passenger from any of these 135 countries is vaccinated, they will be treated the same as a fully vaccinated passenger in the UK and will no longer have to self-quarantine upon arrival in the UK.

Welsh Government Minister of Health and Social Services Eluned Morgan MS said: “In accordance with the changes in the rest of the UK, we have agreed to change the international travel requirements as follows:

Remove the remaining 7 countries from the red list Add 35 countries to the list of countries vaccinated and certified for international travel.

“These changes will be introduced at 4am on Monday, November 1. There will also be some technical changes to the obligation of private test providers to notify Public Health Wales about passenger information requirements and test results.

“The changes we previously announced to the testing requirements for all vaccinated travelers arriving in Wales will take effect on Sunday 31 October at 4am.

“All adults in Wales who have completed two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the majority under the age of 18 who have traveled from countries not on the Red List are eligible for a lateral flow test. Instead of a PCR test, on or before the second day of arrival in the UK .

“After returning from overseas travel, if the lateral flow test is positive, you must isolate for 10 days and undergo a follow-up PCR test,” he said.

New figures from the Welsh Department of Public Health (PHW), released on Thursday 28 October, showed that 12 more people died from the coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of Covid-related deaths in Wales to 6,134.

The latest seven-day infection rate across Wales, based on cases per 100,000 people (during the seven days until 23 October) is now 671.3, down from 699.7 reported on Wednesday and the second straight day the rate has fallen.

