neo-Nazi duo sentenced to nine years in US prison for apparent attack plot | The extreme right

Two members of the neo-Nazi group were sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison each in a case that highlighted a broader federal crackdown on far-right extremists.

FBI agents arrested former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews, U.S. Army veteran Brian Mark Lemley Jr and a third member of a group called The Base four days before a pro-gun rally in Virginia in January of last year.

Surveillance equipment installed in their Delaware apartment captured Mathews and Lemley discussing an attack during the rally at the Virginias Capitol in Richmond.

The judge who sentenced Mathews and Lemley to jail concluded that they intended to engage in terrorist activity. U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang’s decision to apply terrorism enhancement to their sentences significantly increased their prison terms recommended under federal guidelines.

Chuang said the taped conversations between Mathews and Lemley captured the virulence and passion in their drive to kill people and bring down the US government.

Mathews and Lemley pleaded guilty in June to gun charges in Maryland. They were not charged with any violent crime, but prosecutors called them national terrorists.

The CCTV camera and microphone in their apartment also captured Mathews and Lemley talking about the release of racist mass killer Dylann Roof from the prison where he is on death row, the assassination of a Virginia lawmaker, destruction of railroad tracks and power lines, derailment of trains and poisoning water supplies, prosecutors said.

Mathews fled Canada after the Winnipeg Free Press published an article by an undercover journalist who met him under the pretext of joining the base. After crossing the border into the United States, Mathews lived on a property in Georgia where members of the group held military-style training camps.

He was determined to violence. He intended to commit murder, said deputy US attorney Thomas Windom.

Defense lawyers said the men never made specific plans for violence. And they argued that an undercover FBI agent who visited the Delaware apartment attempted to pressure the two injured military veterans to come up with a plan of violence at the Virginia rally.

The Base and another white supremacist group called the Atomwaffen Division have been the main proponents of accelerationism, a fringe philosophy that advocates the use of mass violence to accelerate the collapse of societies. A series of arrests dealt crippling blows to both groups.

The third co-accused, William Garfield Bilbrough IV, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in December to helping Mathews illegally enter the United States from Canada in 2019.

