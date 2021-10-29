California, U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Supply Chain Infrastructure Program Partnership to Create Long-Term Stability





Innovative federal-state partnership to identify potentially billions of funding for infrastructure projects that create sustainable solutions for the chain of movement of goods

SACRAMENTO In the wake of Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order to help resolve supply chain issues, and as part of the ongoing efforts of the Biden-Harris Supply Chain Disruption Task Force, Governor Newsom and the US Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced a strategic partnership to help facilitate innovative projects and funding opportunities for multi-billion dollar infrastructure improvements in California.

Today’s deal allows California to speed up work on a network of related projects rather than using a piecemeal approach that will collectively help grow the economy, protect the environment, facilitate the movement of imports and exports and bring supply chain processes into the 21st century to create resilience in critical California and United States trade corridors, including around San Pedro Bay and the Inland Empire.

California’s ports and infrastructure system are critical to the country’s supply chain. Through our collaboration with the Biden-Harris administration, this innovative federal-state partnership will help us accelerate projects that will make our ports and infrastructure even more efficient, Governor Newsom said. This partnership will help us start and support several infrastructure projects to improve our supply chain, ensuring that goods get where they need to go faster, cheaper and in a more eco-friendly way. environment.

This partnership can help kickstart construction to deliver benefits to the transportation supply chain and U.S. consumers in the future. Projects that could benefit from support under this agreement include:

Port specific upgrades; Increase in rail freight capacity; Develop inland port facilities to increase warehouse storage; Electrification of railway stations and trucks; Road improvements to improve truck travel times; Level crossings to reduce the number of rail-street intersections and improve safety and efficiency; Land ports of entry to increase trade capacity and cross-border trade; Other critically important eligible projects identified by the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA).

As part of the Emerging Projects Agreement, the USDOT Build America Bureau will support CalSTA in the development of California infrastructure projects designed to improve the capacity and resilience of the goods movement chain and assist developers. projects to explore innovative financing opportunities for billions of infrastructure investments, in part through USDOT’s credit assistance programs, the Transport Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act ( TIFIA) and the financing of the rehabilitation and improvement of railways (RRIF).

Our supply chains are under strain, with unprecedented consumer demand and disruption from a pandemic, combined with the results of decades of underinvestment in our infrastructure. This is why this administration works tirelessly to address the short and long term challenges of our supply chains, including investments such as those in the bipartite infrastructure agreement, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete. Buttigieg. Today’s announcement marks an innovative partnership with California that will help modernize our infrastructure, address climate change, accelerate the flow of goods and grow our economy.

Along with these longer-term solutions, the State of California and the Biden-Harris administration are actively working on short-term solutions to address the bottlenecks. Last week, Governor Newsom issued an executive order calling on state agencies to help identify additional ways to ease congestion at California ports, building on efforts this year by CalSTA and the Governors Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) to alleviate supply chain issues. by engaging with supply chain stakeholders on key challenges and identifying short and long term solutions.

The Biden-Harris Task Force is working with private companies across the supply chain to expand supply chain operations 24/7, and helping them move faster. So far, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, ILWU, Union Pacific Railroad and retailers including Walmart, Target, FedEx, UPS and The Home Depot have pledged to increase hours of service. opening. In addition, USDOT works with local and national DMVs to reduce red tape and make it easier for truck drivers to obtain Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs).

The COVID-19 pandemic has shed light on California’s ports and the importance of our states’ infrastructure in moving goods to the United States and around the world, CalSTA Secretary David S. Kim said . Today’s deal will go a long way in rapidly upgrading infrastructure to support a more efficient and resilient supply chain that will allow California to adapt to global trade. I am proud to work with the Biden-Harris administration on long-term solutions to improve California’s infrastructure and build resilience throughout the supply chain.

The Emerging Projects Agreement today provides the State of California with a foundation to build a comprehensive program of public and public-private projects that will help build a stronger and more resilient goods movement chain that grows “economy by exporting and importing more goods,” said Port Envoy John D. Porcari. With today’s agreement, we will create an innovative federal-state partnership that will serve as a model for other states.

Having our federal and state transportation agencies working in unison to help fund infrastructure is exactly what we need, said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. We have projects requiring funding that will reduce cargo delays, improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and improve safety for waterfront workers and motorists across the region.

This partnership between the federal government and the state will ensure the creation of local infrastructure projects aimed at improving the movement of goods between the port complex in San Pedro Bay and the distribution centers of the Inland Empire, Mario said. Cordero, Executive Director of the Port of Long Beach. This plan builds on our continued efforts to identify immediate and long-term solutions that will accelerate freight shipments and address a historic increase in freight and expected freight growth.

The State of California and USDOT have made it clear that infrastructure projects should be viewed on the basis of their potential to strengthen supply chain resilience and in a manner that respects fairness and justice. environmental. California’s recently passed budget includes $ 250 million for ports, $ 280 million for infrastructure projects in and around the Port of Oakland, and $ 1.3 billion over three years for trucks, zero emission buses and school buses, including the deployment of more than 1,000 emission port dump trucks.

