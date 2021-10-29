Covid UK News – Live: R ratio as high as 1.3 as Sadiq Khan warns that London situation is slightly balanced.





UK Covid-19 Immunization: Latest Figures

The UK coronavirus R number is estimated to have risen from 1.0-1.2 to 1.1, with the official figure showing 1.3.

The current R figure is the highest since January.

This comes after London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged the government to make face coverings mandatory when using public transport as the UK averages more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases a day for over a week.

Khan said the coronavirus situation in London is so finely balanced that people are demanding that we work together to protect the NHS and those they love.

He said in a statement that the deadly virus has not gone away and that this winter we are facing both the flu and the coronavirus.

He also urged eligible Londoners to get booster vaccines and flu shots and to continue wearing masks if necessary. The worst thing we can do is to be vigilant, complacency, and underestimate the danger these viruses pose to all of us, he added.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has warned that coronavirus restrictions could return to Wales if cases do not decrease over the next three weeks. Wales currently has the worst Covid rate in the UK and new measures are being introduced to contain the surging number of infections.

Highlights Last Updated Show 16355189626 million Britons have received the Covid booster jab.

According to the NHS England, there are currently 6 million people in the UK receiving the booster vaccine against COVID-19.

More than half of those over 50 who could get a jab got a booster. Nearly 1.6 million booster jabs have been delivered in the last 7 days.

More than 85 million vaccines have already been delivered since the UK’s NHS made history when Margaret Keenan received her first out-of-trial injection in Coventry in December 2020, and 9 out of 10 adults received their first dose.

Thomas Kingsley29 October 2021 15:49

1635518348 Ed Sheeran said Covid symptoms were ‘very disgusting’.

Singer Ed Sheeran said the recent coronavirus symptoms were quite severe. The Shape of You singer revealed on Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

With their fifth album Equals due to be released on Friday (October 29), the singer was scheduled to participate in a week’s live promotions, including a musical guest appearance on SNL (October 30) on Saturday.

I think I’m going the other way around. The start of the week was pretty messy. The Suffolk star told the BBCs Radio 2 Breakfast Show. I tried, but I think I need some sleep, so I went to bed and slept soundly, and I woke up bright and early.

He said he drank a lot of water, slept a lot, and took all the vitamins that helped his symptoms.

The singer also revealed that his one-year-old daughter Lyra has tested positive for coronavirus and has been isolated from him.

Thomas Kingsley29 October 2021 15:39

1635514850 Wales’ first minister criticizes the British government’s decision to relax travel rules.

Mark Drakeford has warned that 2,000 new cases of the new form of the delta coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales and criticized the UK government for removing the rest of the country from the Red Travel list.

Wales’ first minister has announced stricter restrictions across the country to contain the growing number of Covid cases. Drakeford said Wales has the highest rate of coronavirus in the UK. This is due to high levels among young people and transmission between family members.

He said it may also have played a part in the fact that thousands of people tested negative in a recent mistake discovered in a laboratory in the UK.

Statistics Canada estimates that 1 in 40 people in Wales may have been infected with the virus and there are 820 Covid-19 patients in hospitals.

Thomas Kingsley29 October 2021 14:40

1635513950 International travelers’ visits to the UK are down 97% from pre-coronavirus levels.

New figures from the UK Statistics Office (ONS) show that only 277,000 foreign residents visited the UK by air between April and June.

That’s a 97% decline from pre-pandemic levels, ONS said. Visits to friends and relatives living in the UK fell 93%, while business travel fell 97%. Holiday visits were recorded at 13,000, a decrease of more than 99%.

Travel and tourism companies have criticized coronavirus restrictions limiting demand. Expenditure by expats arriving in the UK by air from April to June was $386 million, down 94% compared to the same period in 2019.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Thomas Kingsley29 October 2021 14:25

1635512967 UK’s Covid infection rate equals second wave peak

The level of COVID-19 infection across the UK has risen at the same rate as when the second wave peaked.

In Wales, it is the highest since estimates began last summer. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic in four countries, hospital admissions and deaths remain much lower than during the second wave in January.

Vaccine releases are a major contributor to the low numbers. According to the latest survey by the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS), it is estimated that by October 22, 1 in 50 people in the UK will have contracted the virus, which is equivalent to 1 in 55 people in the previous week, or around 1.1 million.

PA further reports

Thomas Kingsley29 October 2021 14:09

Breaking 1635511937: R ratio as high as 1.3 in UK

The latest data suggests that the UK’s coronavirus R ratio could be as high as 1.3.

This is an upward revision from previous estimates, where the virus reproduction rate was calculated to be between 1.1 and 1.2.

More on this evolving story:

Thomas Kingsley29 October 2021 13:52

1635511120 UK coronavirus R number is estimated to be between 1.1 and 1.3.

The UK coronavirus R number is estimated to have risen from 1.0-1.2 to 1.1, with the official figure showing 1.3.

The R number measures how quickly the coronavirus spreads among the population.

Thomas Kingsley29 October 2021 13:38

1635510252G20 has a responsibility to lead, now when urgent action is needed

The world is still suffering from the COVID-19 Pandemic. People are dying needlessly while wealthy countries stock up on vaccines. Without a vaccine, people cannot return to normal lives and livelihoods.

And as climate change progresses, severe droughts are taking over the region, food supplies are disappearing, clean water is more difficult to find, and smog is engulfing our cities. If fundamental changes are not made now, our planet will never be able to recover.

Latest editor’s letter below:

Thomas Kingsley29 October 2021 13:24

1635508805ICYMI: Whistleblowers uncover chaotic and dangerous working conditions in a lab behind a Covid test failure.

After sending out thousands of false test results across the UK, whistleblowers at the Covid Labs have uncovered new facts about chaotic working conditions on the site, with machinery being poorly maintained, quality control concerns dissipating, and untrained staff being regularly hired. revealed the way entrusted to his device.

A source said that samples from the Wolverhampton lab, owned and operated by the Immensa Health Clinic, were mishandled or cross-contaminated, resulting in inaccurate test results, and incorrect air conditioning and fluctuating humidity levels at the site also ruined the tests.

Earlier this month, the lab linked with the results of 43,000 false-negative coronavirus tests, asking affected people to be retested.

Here’s the full article by our science correspondent Sam Lovett:

Thomas Kingsley October 29, 2021 13:00

16355073051 out of 50 people in England have the coronavirus, the latest figures show.

One in 50 people is equivalent to about 1.1 million people, which is the same rate as the number of people estimated to be infected with COVID-19 when the second wave peaked in early January.

According to a recent estimate by the Office for National Statistics, around 1 in 50 households in the UK had been infected with the virus by 22 October.

PA further reports

Thomas Kingsley29 October 2021 12:35

