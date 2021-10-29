Bitcoin miners gobble up American energy





Photo: Gillian Flaccus (AP)

There is a big new presence that is absorbing electricity from the US grid and its growth: bitcoin miners. New research shows that the United States has overtaken China as the world’s top destination for bitcoin mining, and energy consumption is skyrocketing as a result.

The research, published as part of an update to the Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (BECI) data at the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance, examines the impact of the crackdown on bitcoin mining in China , which in June issued bans across much of the country. . The government also officially made crypto transactions illegal in September. Before the crackdown, China was home to the majority of the world’s bitcoin mines.

There’s a new big boss in town, however. Between April and August, according to data collected by the BECI trade fair, the United States more than doubled its share of the global bitcoin hash, the measure of the computing power of bitcoin on the network, a way to measure activity mining dropping from 16.8% in April to a whopping 35.4%. by the end of August. The United States is closely followed by Kazakhstan with 18.1% and Russia with 11%. China’s share of the hashrate, meanwhile, fell from 38% to near zero, suggesting miners have practically packed their bags and left in droves. This is an incredible drop from a peak of over 75% of the global hashrate in September 2019.

In September, BECI estimated that miners around the world used around 8 terawatt hours of electricity (1 terawatt equals 1,000 billion watts); Quartz did the math for U.S. miners, finding that at September demand rates, U.S. bitcoin miners are expected to consume 35 terawatt hours per year – double their predicted power consumption in April. All of the United States, all of our activity consumed 4,222.5 terawatt-hours in 2018; In this context, it is a lot of energy for a single industry which is pretending to make money on the Internet. (Quartz estimated this to be about three times the electricity consumption of the entire country of Sri Lanka.)

Unlike China’s crackdown, several US states have recently worked very hard to attract bitcoin miners. As a result, demand in the United States could increase further. Texas politicians have been enthusiastic about bitcoin, with Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz suggesting that crypto mining could help states struggling with the power grid (which is, uh, wrong). In Florida, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is a self-proclaimed bitcoin fanboy, and has touted the state’s nuclear power plants as an incentive for miners to relocate to the Sunshine State. The New York legislature was considering banning mining for a few years to assess its environmental impact, but the proposal was largely shut down by supportive lawmakers as the state becomes more of a bitcoin hub. In Texas and New York, at least, miners typically rely on fossil fuels, be it coal or natural gas.

While miners are consuming more and more grid power in the United States, they are also making their presence known in Washington, DC. The bitcoin lobby has been working behind the scenes to try to obstruct two proposals in the infrastructure bill, including one that would encourage a more energy-efficient form of mining. We were just starting to see how crypto could change the political landscape in the United States and, if these numbers are any indication, they should see even more.

