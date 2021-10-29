UK Weather Forecast: British homes engulfed in floods – and more rain.





The UK is facing five more days of heavy rain, with torrential downpours that caused massive flooding, particularly on the Scottish border and Cumbria, and hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate their homes.

UK weather: sunny with interspersed rain over the weekend

The Scottish border area has been hit hardest and the showers won't stop as we see two road bridges lost near Dumfries.

The Scottish border area has been hit hardest and the showers won’t stop as we see two road bridges lost near Dumfries.

Residents have been evacuated from flooded homes, and road and rail connections have been disrupted, disrupting travel.

ScotsRail said the rail line between Dumfries and Carlisle “will be closed until further notice” and that rail replacement transport was requested Friday morning.

The incident comes after a major event was declared in Hawick that feared that up to 500 buildings would be at risk of flooding.

The Korea Meteorological Administration reports life-threatening floods (

The Bureau of Meteorology tweeted that 370 millimeters of rain fell on Cumbria’s Honister Pass from 1 a.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.

During the same period, 132mm of rain was reported in Dumfries and Eskdalemuir in Galloway.

And there are currently 65 flood warnings and warnings in the UK, with an additional 21 in Scotland.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects some continuous, heavy rain on Friday, which could be drier in the afternoon and there is still a risk of heavy rain.

The weather chart shows heavy rains in the Atlantic over the weekend (

Then, looking at the weekend maps on WXCHARTS and Netweather, it was a Saturday morning with heavy rain in the Atlantic Ocean.

Rain is expected to stop in most parts of the country during the day, with fresh showers again on Sunday as we head across the country from the west.

Tyler Roys, chief meteorologist at AccuWeather, has warned Britain could drown in five inches of rain this weekend, with heavy rain forecast for both days.

He told Express.co.uk: “Usually, 0.75 inches (38 mm) to 3 inches (75 mm) of rain will fall on Saturdays and Sundays across the UK, with the AccuWeather Local StormMax being 5 inches (125 mm).”

People have been evacuated from their homes on the border between Cumbria and Scotland (

Meteorological Department meteorologist Aidan McGivern also warned on Saturday that another weather system will quickly approach the UK by the Atlantic jet stream.

He said: “It won’t be long before another system carried by jetstreams appears.

“With this jet stream, you can see two air currents, one of which draws warm air towards the Iberian Peninsula and develops some wet weather systems there, and the other develops a system that pushes it into England.

UK faces 5 more days of heavy rain and flooding (

“It’s likely that this initial front will move on Friday night. Some of this activity could go south, and some of this warm air and jet stream could advance further.”

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain every day from Friday to Tuesday, with strong winds likely early next week.

UK forecast for the next 5 days today:

Heavy rains moving northeast across many areas followed by clear spells and strong showers.

Strong, gusty winds everywhere, and less mild than recently.

Tonight:

Clear spells at first before another swarm of storms arrives in the western area and moves quickly east with strong winds.

Saturday:

Heavy rain that clears the eastern part of the country, followed by a mix of sunny weather and showers in all areas.

Showers will come most often from the west, with a risk of thunder.

Sunday-Tuesday Outlook:

Can change to showers, longer rain spells and some limited sunny/sunny spells in between.

It is often windy and sometimes there are strong winds around the south and west coasts.

Slightly lower than average temperature.

