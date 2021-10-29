Extinction Rebellion protesters break into Britain’s largest oil refinery and lock themselves in 50-foot silos.





ExxonMobil agrees that climate change risks require action.

An ExxonMobil spokesperson said, “ExxonMobil believes that climate change risks justify action and will ensure meaningful progress for our businesses, governments and consumers alike.

“Our focus includes reducing emissions, helping consumers reduce their emissions, energy efficiency initiatives, and developing low-emission energy solutions including biofuels, flare reduction, and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

“At Fawley, we are also directly helping drivers and farmers reduce emissions through the manufacture of low-carbon fuels, and we also produce lubricants and chemicals that reduce emissions for use in a variety of applications such as wind turbines and electricity vehicles.

“Our chemicals also play an important role in our daily lives, from medical equipment to clothing, cleaning materials and health care products.

“We respect the right to peaceful protest, but our priority is the safety of our people, our neighbors and our operations, and we are working with the Hampshire Police to ensure that this is maintained.

“ExxonMobil Fawley continues to operate safely and has no impact on production.

“We apologize to everyone else in the community or anyone else who has been inconvenienced by this group’s Fawley behavior today.”

A Hampshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were present at the Fawley Refinery after complaints received before 7 am today.

“Everyone has the right to freedom of expression and protest. However, police officers will take action against the minority who willfully choose to act outside the law.

“Police will work to ensure the health and safety of people in these locations and to minimize their impact on the community.

“Protesters left after 3pm.”

