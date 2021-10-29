E-cigarettes can be prescribed by NHS for the first time in the world





For health regulators to work with manufacturers to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of their products, Move supports the government’s ambition to achieve a ban on smoking in the UK by 2030 and close the severe health gap in smoking rates.

E-cigarettes can be prescribed by the UK’s NHS to help people smoke tobacco products as Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid welcomes the latest step in the licensing process for manufacturers.

The Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has released updated guidelines that pave the way for prescribing pharmaceutically-approved e-cigarette products for tobacco smokers who want to quit.

Manufacturers can access MHRA and submit their products to go through the same regulatory approval process as any other drug that may be used in healthcare.

This could mean that the UK could become the first country in the world to prescribe an e-cigarette licensed as a medical product.

Once the product is MHRA-approved, clinicians can decide on a case-by-case basis whether it is appropriate to prescribe e-cigarettes to help NHS patients quit smoking. Non-smokers and children are strongly discouraged from using e-cigarettes.

Although e-cigarettes contain nicotine and are not dangerous, it is clear that regulated e-cigarettes are less harmful than smoking, according to UK and US expert reviews. Medically licensed e-cigarettes must pass much more stringent safety checks.

Smoking remains the leading preventable cause of premature death, and although rates are at record lows in the UK, there are still around 6.1 million smokers in the UK. Smoking rates in Blackpool (23.4%) and Kingston upon Hull (22.2%) differ markedly nationwide, apart from smoking rates in wealthy areas such as Richmond upon Thames (8%).

E-cigarettes were the most used supplement by smokers trying to quit in the UK in 2020. E-cigarettes have been shown to be very effective in supporting those trying to quit smoking. Treatment products such as patches and chewing gum.

Some of the highest success rates of people trying to quit are among those who use e-cigarettes in conjunction with local smoking cessation services to get rid of their addictions, with up to 68% quitting successfully between 2020 and 2021.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

The country continues to be a global leader in healthcare, whether the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine is an innovative public health measure that saves lives or reduces people’s risk of serious illness.

Opening the door to licensed e-cigarettes as stipulated by the NHS has the potential to bridge the stark disparity in smoking rates across the country, helping people quit smoking no matter where they live and what their backgrounds are.

Nearly 64,000 people died from smoking in the UK in 2019, and the Office for Health Improvement and Inequality (OHID) is supporting efforts to improve public health and ensure equitable health outcomes for communities across the UK.

Reducing health disparities, including smoking rates, and staying in better health longer are good for individuals, families, society, the economy and the NHS. To achieve this overall ambition, OHID will work with the NHS, academia, tertiary sectors, scientists, researchers and industry, as well as at national, regional and regional levels.

The government will soon announce a new Tobacco Control Plan that sets out a roadmap for achieving smoking cessation in the UK by 2030.

background

The NHS may prescribe e-cigarettes only if recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

