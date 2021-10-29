Bears: No one is going to complain if OLB’s departure misses the game





The Bears continued to train without their two starting linebackers on Thursday.

Khalil Mack will be seeing doctors and coaches this week before deciding on the next step for his injured left foot. It’s increasingly likely he won’t face the 49ers. He was the only bear to miss training due to an injury.

Robert Quinn remains on the reserve / COVID-19 list. He has already removed 10 days of his initial positive test from the minimum quarantine required for unvaccinated players.

Obviously guys are guys for a reason, said inside linebacker Alec Ogletree. But it gives the opportunity for someone else to step up. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us because we don’t have some guys there. They are going there to whip you as badly as they were going to try to make the person in front of you.

Ogletree talked to her friend Quinn for years every day.

He’s been in the house for a long time, he says. He’s trying to find things to keep busy. So when he comes back, you can ask him how it went. But, for me, he’s fine. He wishes he could be here with us. He’s doing what he can to stay engaged. He’s been on Zoom calls for the past two days in meetings and the like. He still has a big presence in this locker room and on our defense.

Another positive point

An anonymous Bears staff member, who is not an assistant coach or a player, tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday morning, a source said, forcing the team to stay within strict league protocols in the middle of an epidemic.

After conducting meetings and interviews via Zoom on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the Bears were scheduled to hold press conferences Thursday at Halas Hall. Half an hour before their debut, the Bears canceled the plan and decided to hold the press conferences via Zoom.

Coach Matt Nagy remains out with the coronavirus after testing positive on Monday.

Because he’s vaccinated, he would have to test negative twice in two days to train against San Francisco on Sunday.

The Bears have removed inside linebacker Caleb Johnson from the reserve / COVID-19 list. Johnson, who is vaccinated, was put on the roster on Sunday ahead of the Buccaneers game.

Right tackle Elijah Wilkinson and tight end Jimmy Graham remain on the list. Graham said he was vaccinated; Wilkinson is not.

Injury report

After being limited to training on Wednesday with an ankle injury suffered against the Packers, returner Jakeem Grant was a full participant.

Safety Tashaun Gipson (hip) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (groin) remained limited.

Seven 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle, elbow), safety Jaquiski Tartt (knee), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion) and defensive linemen Nick Bosa (uninjured), Dee Ford (concussion), Javon Kinlaw (knee) and Maurice Hurst (calf) did not train.

