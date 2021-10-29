Why angry Facebook emoji should interest the U.S. SEC – TechCrunch





Facebook may have a new name, but a new branding won’t erase the multiple recent revelations of how destructive the company is to society and how bad it is to its own investors.

The revelations from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen were shocking but not surprising. According to Haugen, who worked for the tech giant on election security issues before leaving and handing over a large cache of documents to the press, lawmakers and regulators, Facebook always knew its algorithms were harming society and vulnerable people, with improper actions like pushing what is called fine breathing in teenage girls, which can increase the risk of anorexia.

A recent analysis of internal Facebook documents showed that Facebook engineers considered the reactions of emoji, including angry emoji, to be five times more valuable than likes, favoring controversial posts to maintain user engagement – and profits.

This is not just the story of a company acting against the public interest and harming its own consumers; it is also the story of a person acting against his investors. According to Haugen, the company has misled its shareholders on basic business facts, from the way it approaches security to the size of its user base.

By serially failing to communicate this type of critical information to investors, Facebook may have violated our securities laws and regulations. And Haugen has filed at least eight complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that Facebook broke the law for withholding important information related to the company’s internal research.

Meanwhile, a second anonymous whistleblower provided an affidavit to the SEC alleging that Facebook prioritizes growth and profits over hate speech and disinformation.

As notable as the whistleblowers’ claims are, it is surprising that the role the SEC could play in regulating and containing Facebook has not been the most significant. While Facebook is a tech company, it is primarily a publicly traded company, and therefore subject to SEC regulations and oversight.

It was the Obama-era SEC that initially approved Facebook’s initial public offering in 2012, although the process included a strange special class of shares that continued to give Mark Zuckerberg full and effective control over the company even after its IPO. Additionally, it was the Trump-era SEC that resolved with Facebook its inability to properly disclose to investors that it knew scandalous data firm Cambridge Analytica had accessed and misused approximately Facebook data. 30 million Americans.

Asking the SEC to take a closer look at Facebook, a company that has settled with the commission over the past two and a half years for securities law violations, should be ordinary, reasonable, and what we expect from us. securities regulator.

Americans are lucky that the Biden administration has placed powerful regulators in charge of the SEC and Federal Trade Commission by appointing Gary Gensler and Lina Khan as their respective chairmen. But just as Facebook and the other big tech giants have come to touch every aspect of our economy, politics, and day-to-day lives, the task of properly regulating and containing these companies is greater than anything. what or two agencies.

What we need to really tackle the issues and threats posed by big tech companies is a whole-of-government approach. The Biden administration has made a good first step with its Competition Council, but it must represent the first cut rather than an end product. It also means refusing to give big tech companies access to new markets to dominate, from fintech and currency to special government contracts, knowing that these companies would almost certainly use these opportunities to become even more powerful at the expense. small businesses and consumers.

We also need congressional engagement on these critical issues. On the same day that Haugen testified before a Senate subcommittee, the House Financial Services Committee held a hearing on SEC oversight. Despite several days of coverage of Haugens’ inflammatory allegations, the hearing went on for hours without a single comment or question about the SEC’s role in holding Facebook accountable to its investors.

The failure of this key oversight opportunity represents a lack of imagination and coordination. To truly face the dangers of Big Tech, we need each member to think of remedies for dealing with these gigantic companies, including pushing the Biden administration to do more.

Haugen isn’t the first whistleblower to emerge from Facebook, and she won’t be the last. Gone are the days for the US federal government to obediently watch the employees, shareholders, entrepreneurs and even the founders of Big Tech expose the dangers these companies pose to Americans.

As companies grow in size, power, and danger, the time has come for the Biden administration to act boldly, aggressively and cohesively, starting with the SEC taking up the cause and thoroughly investigating Facebook and fully enforcing our laws.

